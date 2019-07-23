GBP/USD technical analysis: 10-week old resistance-line portrays underlying weakness

- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of multi-year old downpour limits the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside.
- 2.5 month long descending trend-line becomes sellers’ favorite tool.
- Multiple halts before meeting the 1.2300 round-figure.
10-week old descending trend-line keeps GBP/USD upside confined as the quote declines to 1.2455 ahead of the UK open on Tuesday.
While current year low near 1.2382 offers immediate support, March – April 2017 raise 1.2365 and 1.2335/30 as following levels to watch during further declines.
In case prices keep trading southwards below 1.2330, 1.2300 is likely an intermediate stop before watching over March 2017 bottom surrounding 1.2110.
Alternatively, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2570, followed by short-term falling resistance-line at 1.2580, can continue being tough upside barriers for the buyers to conquers.
If bulls manage to cross 1.2580, June high close to 1.2685 could be next on their watchlist.
GBP/USD weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2454
|Today Daily Change
|-22 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.2476
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2556
|Daily SMA50
|1.2636
|Daily SMA100
|1.2861
|Daily SMA200
|1.2871
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.252
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2455
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2579
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2382
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2512
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2549
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2578
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1200 as USD holds firmer
EUR/USD is seen testing five-week lows near 1.1190 region in the Europe trading, as the bears remain in control amid broad-based US dollar strength and falling German yields. Focus remains on ECB decision.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 on hard Brexit fears, UK appoints new PM
The GBP/USD pair is on the backfoot ahead of the London open amid anxiety over the no-deal Brexit risks on the economic growth, as hardliner Boris Johnson looks set to become the new UK PM.
USD/JPY extends gains above 108.00 on firmer USD, risk-on
USD/JPY is seen extending gains above the 108 handle, as the broad-based US dollar strength combined with firmer Asian equities offset the latest S. Korean warning shots report and likely BOJ easing news.
Gold: Greenback buyers, risk-on drive safe-haven to multi-day low
With the US Dollar (USD) buyers cheering recent positive news/headlines, Gold drops to multi-day low as it makes the rounds to $1,417 heading into the Europe markets’ open on Tuesday.
Forex Today: King dollar rules in Asia, eyes on new UK PM announcement
USD hit weekly tops vs. main rivals; Trump, Congress leaders reached a deal on debt limit, Trump ramped up pressure on the Fed for easing. USD/JPY advanced beyond 108.00 – unfazed by BOJ pre-emptive easing talks.