GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 despite grim UK economic data

  • GBP/USD returns to 1.3600 after hitting session highs at the 1.3600 area.
  • Weak UK GDP figures feed expectations of further BoE rate cuts down the road.
  • The US Dollar found support following strong jobs data, but is failing to bounce up from lows.
The Pound (GBP) lost ground against its main peers on Thursday, following a string of disappointing UK economic indicators. The GBP/USD pair, however, has remained steady above 1.3600 and is picking up to 1.3640 at the time of writing, keeping a mild upside trend from last week’s lows intact.

Preliminary UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data revealed that the economy grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 1% from the same period last year, against the market consensus for a 0.2% quarterly and a 1.2% yearly growth. The third quarter’s GDP has been revised down to a 1.2% advance from the previously estimated 1.3% reading.

Weak services and manufacturing output have weighed down the fourth quarter's economic performance.  The UK’s Manufacturing Production contracted 0.5% in December, following a 1.9% rise in November, revised down from 2.1%, while the services sector’s output showed a flat reading in Q4, below expectations for a steady 0.2% growth.

These figures cement market expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will have to lower borrowing costs further to support economic growth, which is likely to cap speculative demand for the GBP.
In the US, Nonfarm Payrolls data beat expectations, prompting investors to pare back hopes of immediate Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts, although the high concentration of January’s jobs and a sharp revision of employment growth figures from 2025 are keeping a lid on the US Dollar’s recovery.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (YoY)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The YoY reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Feb 12, 2026 07:00 (Prel)

Frequency: Quarterly

Actual: 1%

Consensus: 1.2%

Previous: 1.3%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Economic Indicator

Manufacturing Production (YoY)

The Manufacturing Production released by the National Statistics measures the manufacturing output. Manufacturing Production is significant as a short term indicator of the strength of UK manufacturing activity that dominates a large part of total GDP. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

Read more.

Last release: Thu Feb 12, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 0.5%

Consensus: 1.8%

Previous: 2.1%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD recovers modestly, stays below 1.1900

EUR/USD recovers modestly, stays below 1.1900

EUR/USD gains traction and edges higher toward 1.1900 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to benefit from the upbeat employment data following an initial positive reaction, allowing the pair to find a foothold.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after UK data dump

GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 after UK data dump

GBP/USD clings to moderate gains above 1.3600 following the release of the UK Q4 preliminary GDP, which showed that the UK economy expanded at an annual pave of 1% in Q4. Meanwhile, the improving risk mood causes the USD to lose interest and helps the pair edge higher.

Gold retreats from February highs, holds above $5,000

Gold retreats from February highs, holds above $5,000

Gold corrects lower after touching a fresh February-high above $5,100 but manages to hold comfortably above $5,000. The positive shift seen in risk mood limits the safe-haven precious metal's strength, while the trading action remains choppy ahead of Friday's key US inflation data.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board. 

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic Labs’ vertical integration fuels recovery in S token

Sonic, previously Fantom (FTM), is extending its recovery trade at $0.048 at the time of writing, after rebounding by over 12% the previous day. The recovery thesis’ strengths lie in the optimism surrounding Sonic Labs’ Wednesday announcement to shift to a vertically integrated model, aimed at boosting S token utility. 

