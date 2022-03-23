GBP/USD surrenders intraday gains, flat-lined above mid-1.3200s post-UK CPI

- GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains to a near three-week top.
- Elevated US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the USD and kept a lid on spot prices.
- Hotter-than-expected UK CPI also failed to impress bullish traders or provide impetus.
The GBP/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains to the two-and-half-week high and retreated closer to the daily low. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3265-1.3260 region, nearly unchanged for the day and had a rather muted reaction to the UK consumer inflation figures.
The pair built on the previous day's breakout momentum through the top boundary of a multi-day-old trading range resistance and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday. The prevalent risk-on mood continued acting as a headwind for the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. The intraday uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and faltered just ahead of the 1.3200 mark.
That said, the recent strong run-up in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed, helped limit deeper losses for the buck. In fact, the Fed last week indicated it could raise rates at all the six remaining meetings in 2022. Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the US central bank could adopt a more aggressive response to combat stubbornly inflation.
Moreover, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that it was time to remove policy accommodation, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland’s Loretta Mester called for faster hikes. The markets were quick to price in a 50 bps rate hike at the next FOMC meeting and pushed the yield on the 10-year US bond to the highest level since 2019. This seemed to have inspired the USD bulls and capped the GBP/USD pair.
On the economic data front, the UK Office for National Statistics reported that the headline CPI accelerated to 6.2% YoY in February from 5.5% in the previous month. Meanwhile, core CPI jumped to a 5.2% YoY rate during the reported month as against 4.4% in January. The readings were hotter than market expectations, though did little to provide any impetus to the British pound amid a dovish assessment of the recent BoE decision.
It is worth recalling that the UK central bank also softened its language around the need for future rate hikes at its meeting last week. Hence, the market focus now shifts to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's remarks at the BIS innovation summit. This, along with comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the same event, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3261
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3263
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3227
|Daily SMA50
|1.3426
|Daily SMA100
|1.3412
|Daily SMA200
|1.3592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3211
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3372
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3471
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD edges lower after UK inflation data, holds above 1.3250
GBP/USD retreats slightly after rising toward 1.3300 earlier in the day but manages to hold above 1.3250 in the early European session. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis in February from 5.5% in January.
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1000 as USD eases amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is looking to recapture 1.1050, as the US dollar meets fresh supply on the market's optimism, ignoring the firmer Treasury yields. The Ukraine conflict rages on, as the focus shifts towards Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold steadies on the way to $1,900, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold prices remain pressured despite recent inaction as Treasury yields renew multi-month top. Stock futures print mild gains but USD bulls stay cautious ahead of Powell’s speech. Ukraine-Russia crisis continues to take a toll on sentiment, Western sanctions eyed.
Algorand price likely to explode as on-chain metrics reveal clear skies
Algorand price shows resilience after witnessing a massive rally over the past week. This move could be key in triggering another run-up that can help ALGO recover its losses.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.