GBP/USD surrenders a major part of intraday gains, up little around mid-1.3800s

- A sudden pickup in the USD demand failed to assist GBP/USD to capitalize on its early gains.
- Diminishing odds for an earlier tightening by the Fed capped the upside for the greenback.
- The optimism over the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK underpinned the sterling.
The GBP/USD pair dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3835 region during the mid-European session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading with modest intraday gains, just above mid-1.3800s.
The pair built on its recent bounce from the lowest level since mid-April and gained some follow-through traction through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The momentum pushed the GBP/USD pair to one-week tops, though ran out of steam near the 1.3900 mark amid a sudden pickup in the US dollar demand.
The USD found some support from the emergence of some heavy selling around the shared currency in reaction to the disappointing release of ZEW survey results. Apart from this, concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus further acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback.
The GBP/USD pair retreated nearly 65 pips from the daily swing highs but managed to attract some dip-buying at lower levels and was supported by a combination of factors. Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will wait longer before deciding to tighten its monetary policy, which, in turn, capped gains for the USD.
On the other hand, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Monday that all restrictive measures would be lifted on July 19 continued underpinning the British pound. This was seen as another that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair and helped limit any meaningful slide, at least for the time being.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Services PMI. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The key focus, however, will remain on Wednesday's release of the FOMC June monetary policy meeting minutes.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3854
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3955
|Daily SMA50
|1.4027
|Daily SMA100
|1.3951
|Daily SMA200
|1.3655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3862
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3817
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3845
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3797
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3886
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
