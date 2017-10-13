GBP/USD surges through 1.33 handle, hits near 3-week tops ahead of US data

The GBP/USD pair built on previous session's Brexit news-led sharp recovery move and surged through the 1.3300 handle to near two-week tops.

Currently trading around 1.3320 level, the pair held in positive territory for the fifth consecutive session and was being supported by overnight news report that the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, might offer the UK a two-year transition period to stay in the EU market.

The pair also seems to be deriving some support from a sharp slide in the EUR/GBP cross, which extended previous session's sharp reversal slide from near one-month tops and broke below the 0.8900 handle.

Apart from the Brexit headline, BoE rate hike prospects and a mildly softer tone around the US Dollar remained supportive of the pair's strong up-move to its highest level since Oct. 2.

Investors now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of latest inflation figures, seconded by monthly retail sales data and Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment. This, along with Fedspeaks, would provide some fresh impetus for the pair's next leg of directional move.

Technical levels to watch

Immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.3335-40 region, above which the pair is likely to dart towards reclaiming the 1.3400 handle with some intermediate resistance near 1.3375 level.

On the flip side, any pull-back below the 1.3300 handle now seems to find support near the 1.3270-65 region, below which the pair could drift back towards the 1.3200 round figure mark.