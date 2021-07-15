GBP/USD struggles to hold up against dollar strength amid Powell's testimony, mixed US data

- GBP/USD has been falling some 40 pips from the highs as the dollar gains ground.
- Mostly worse-than-expected US data and uncertainty stemming from Powell weigh on sentiment.
- UK covid figures are eagerly awaited after Wednesday's leap.
Back to the drawing board – GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.3850, nearly unchanged on the day. The safe-haven US dollar has been gaining ground as part of a broader risk-off mood stemming from several factors.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has told Senators that he is unsure how far the Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) can go. Fewer Americans are participating in the workforce after the pandemic broke out. Moreover, Powell said that the current increase in inflation is unique and that the Fed has a challenging task.
The Fed Chair's uncertainty is adding to the concerned market mood, supporting the dollar. On Wednesday, Powell stressed it is still too early to taper bond buys, sending the dollar down.
Figures coming from the central bank earlier on Wednesday were mixed. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index missed projections with 21.9 points while the parallel Empire State one beat forecasts with 43 points.
US jobless claims marginally missed estimates with 360,000 according to data released for the week that ended on July 9. Another disappointment came from industrial output, which rose by 0.4% in June, below expectations as well.
Cable has fully pared gains resulting from Bank of England member Michael Saunders' hawkish comments. Saunders urged cutting short the BOE's bond-buying program and eventually raising interest rates, contrasting Governor Andrew Bailey. His remarks came after the UK reported an increase of 7.3% YoY in wages in May, which could turn into inflationary pressures down the road.
Looking forward, additional headlines from Fed Chair Powell are awaited in the US, while UK COVID-19 statistics are also awaited. Britain reported over 42,000 infections on Wednesday showing a rapid increase. On the other hand, hospitalizations and mortalities are advancing at a modest pace. The UK is set to abandon almost all covid restrictions on Monday.
GBP/USD has hit a daily low of 1.3813 and peaked out at 1.3898. Here are technical levels to watch:
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3852
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.386
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3861
|Daily SMA50
|1.4018
|Daily SMA100
|1.3938
|Daily SMA200
|1.3687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3892
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3908
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3836
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3901
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3942
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3991
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.18 as Powell testifies
EUR/USD has pared down its early gains and trades near 1.18, sliding as the dollar gains ground. The greenback is benefiting from a cautious market mood after somewhat disappointing US data. Fed Chair Powell is testifying again on Capitol Hill, saying the current type of inflation is unique.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as the dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3850, off the highs it hit after the BOE's Saunders urged cutting short support to the economy. The US dollar has gained ground as Fed Chair Powell testifies.
XAU/USD path of least resistance is up, $1,837 eyed
Gold has retreated after benefiting from the Fed's dovish message. The Confluence Detector is showing strong support. Gold achieves forecasted levels
Bitcoin displays signs of life, altcoins come out of woodwork
Bitcoin price has reacted positively after dipping into the demand zone, extending from $30,573 to $31,979. A continuation of this uptrend will likely propel BTC by 11% to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $35,618.
Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar
Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally