GBP/USD struggles near session lows, around 1.3800 mark post-US data

- GBP/USD witnessed fresh selling on Thursday amid resurgent USD demand.
- The USD stood tall following the release of mostly upbeat US economic data.
- A sustained break below the 1.3800 mark will set the stage for further losses.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, just above the 1.3800 mark post-US macro data.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from weekly lows and met with some fresh supply on Thursday amid resurgent US dollar demand. Despite signs of easing inflationary pressure in the US, expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year continued acting as a tailwind for the greenback.
Apart from this, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, along with worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant and a global economic slowdown, further underpinned the safe-haven USD. On the economic data front, the US Retail Sales and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index smashed expectations and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the buck.
In fact, the headline sales unexpectedly grew 0.7% in August, while sales excluding autos rose 1.8% during the reported month. Separately, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index jumped to 30.7 for the current month from 19.4 reported in August. This, to a larger extent, helped offset a slight disappointment from the US Initial Jobless Claims.
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair, so far, has managed to defend the 1.3800 round-figure mark. This coincides with 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and should now act as a key pivotal point. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent break below short-term ascending channel support should pave the way for a further depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3811
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3842
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3774
|Daily SMA50
|1.3808
|Daily SMA100
|1.3915
|Daily SMA200
|1.3832
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3854
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3792
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.383
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3805
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.389
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3927
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
