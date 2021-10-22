GBP/USD sticks to neutral bias, around 1.3800 despite weaker UK Retail Sales

- GBP/USD edged lower on Friday following the disappointing release of UK Retail Sales figures.
- A subdued USD price action, BoE rate hike expectations helped limit any meaningful downfall.
- The lack of any follow-through selling warrants some caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily lows in reaction to dismal UK macro data, albeit lacked any follow-through selling and was last seen trading just below the 1.3800 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest Asian session uptick to the 1.3810 area and edged lower following the release of weaker UK monthly Retail Sales figures. The UK Office for National Statistics reported on Friday that the headline sales unexpected dropped by 0.2% in September. Excluding the auto motor fuel sales, the core retail sales declined by -0.6% MoM as against consensus estimates pointing to a modest rise of 0.2% from the 0.7% decline recorded in August.
The data added to signs of weakness in the economic recovery and comes on the back of this week's softer UK consumer inflation figures. The incoming data might have dampened prospects for an imminent rate hike move by the Bank of England in November and acted as a headwind for the British pound. However, expectations that the BoE will eventually hike rates before the end of this year, along with a subdued US dollar demand helped limit any meaningful slide for the GBP/USD pair.
The USD, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from three-week lows, though elevated US Treasury bond yields continued lending some support. It is worth recalling that the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond rose to the highest level since May 13, around 1.683% on Thursday amid expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. The market speculations were reinforced by the overnight comments from influential FOMC members.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller noted that the US central bank may have to act faster if inflation remains too high. Adding to this, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that he has pencilled in a rate increase in the late third, or maybe an early fourth quarter of 2022. The fundamental backdrop favours USD bulls and supports prospects for an extension of the GBP/USD pair's overnight slide from five-week tops. That said, the lack of follow-through selling warrants caution for bearish traders.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of flash Manufacturing and Services PMI prints later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3792
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3792
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3641
|Daily SMA50
|1.3714
|Daily SMA100
|1.3805
|Daily SMA200
|1.3849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3776
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3798
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3825
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3881
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1600 after EU and German PMI
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory around mid-1.1600s in the early European session with the dollar struggling to find demand amid the improving market mood. The data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a soft pace in October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
XAU/USD eyes $1801 as the next bullish target
Gold price hits fresh five-day tops at $1795 amid risk-on mood, USD pullback. Listless US Treasury yields support gold price, as inflation risks loom.
Traders swap Dogecoin for Shiba Inu on rumors of Robinhood listing
Shiba Inu coin reached over a million new traders through its listing on Novadax, Public.com and CoinFLEX. A crypto exchange offered traders "Flip DOGE for SHIB" and exchanged Dogecoins for Shiba Inu tokens.
Earnings continue to impress
Stock markets are marginally lower on Thursday, continuing the trend of choppy trade this week as we await more earnings reports.