GBP/USD steadies above 1.3300 ahead of Powell testimony part 2 and BoE’s Bailey

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • GBP/USD has been been trading steady slightly to the north of the 1.3300 level for most of the session.
  • Fed Chair Powell will testify before Congress for a second day and BoE’s Bailey will be speaking.

GBP/USD has been for the most part steady close to the 1.3300 level during Wednesday’s session thus far. The pair currently trades with modest gains of about 0.2% on the day in the 1.3330 area, having recovered from a brief dip under 1.3300 earlier in the session. Sterling has so far on Wednesday been a beneficiary of a broad recovery in the market’s appetite for risk, which is helping global equity and commodity markets recover some recently lost ground. Sterling is one of the more risk-sensitive currencies in the G10.

Trading conditions on Wednesday have been comparatively modest compared to the conditions seen on Tuesday. To recap, hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at his testimony before Congress sent GBP/USD at one point to fresh annual lows under 1.3200 from pre-testimony levels above 1.3350.

Ahead

Powell will testify again from 1500GMT on Wednesday and market participants will be on the lookout for any fresh hawkish takes, meaning the dollar might continue to be volatile. Meanwhile, there are also a few important US data releases on Wednesday for traders to keep an eye on. US payroll processing company ADP releases their estimate of national employment change in November at 1315GMT (which is often used by market participants to help them set expectations for Friday’s official NFP release).

Then, the November ISM Services PMI report is out at 1500GMT alongside US October Construction Spending. Wednesday’s data comes ahead of the release of the US ISM Services PMI and the latest weekly jobless claims data on Thursday and the pivotal official November labour market report on Friday. Market participants will be assessing whether the data fits into the bullish narrative on growth, the labour market and inflation that Powell painted in the first day of his testimony.

UK fundamentals are also worth keeping an eye on. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is scheduled to speak at 1400GMT amid a high degree of uncertainty over whether or not the BoE will hike rates later in the month. Elsewhere, the final version of IHS Markit’s Manufacturing PMI survey for the UK was released this morning and was in line with expectations, while House Price data earlier in the session was a tad more inflationary than expected.

GBP/Usd

Overview
Today last price 1.3323
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.3301
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3432
Daily SMA50 1.3572
Daily SMA100 1.3684
Daily SMA200 1.3813
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3371
Previous Daily Low 1.3194
Previous Weekly High 1.3457
Previous Weekly Low 1.3278
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3262
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3303
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3465
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3559

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

