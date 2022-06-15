- The GBP/USD remains negative in the week, down by 1.76%.
- An upbeat market sentiment ahead of the US central bank decision keeps equities in the green.
- Mixed US economic data, mainly ignored by investors, ahead of the Fed decision.
The British pound gained some ground on Wednesday and trimmed five days of consecutive losses after reaching a 2-year low at around 1.1935. However, the GBP/USD stages a recovery and is back above the 1.2000 mark, trading at 1.2092, up by 0.81% at the time of writing.
Positive sentiment and lower US Treasury yields, a tailwind for GBP/USD
The pullback in US Treasury yields weighed on the greenback against the pound. The US 10-year Treasury yield is sliding five bps, at 3.418%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a measure of the buck’s value against some peers, records minimal losses of 0.06%, down at 105.411.
Sentiment remains positive, with US equities trading in the green. In the meantime, the US economic docket featured May’s US Retail Sales, which missed monthly expectations and decreased by -0.3% MoM, lower than April’s downward revision to 0.7%. However, excluding autos and gas, it rose 0.1% MoM but trailed the previous month’s figure. At the same time, June’s NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to -1.2, worse than estimations but better than the -11.6 May reading.
Despite the ongoing correction, analysts at Scotiabank expected cable to fall below 1.2000. They wrote in a note that “In addition to the UK’s economic weakness, EU-UK tensions over No10’s push to unilaterally re-write the Northern Ireland Protocol and Sturgeon’s push for a Scottish independence vote next year are weighing on GBP sentiment.”
“We think the BoE will deliver a less hawkish message than markets are expecting tomorrow that combined with a large hike from the Fed today risks losses extending a few cents below 1.20 in coming weeks,” Scotiabank analysts said.
Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2092
|Today Daily Change
|0.0095
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|1.1997
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2481
|Daily SMA50
|1.2609
|Daily SMA100
|1.297
|Daily SMA200
|1.3253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1934
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2039
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1772
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2159
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2433
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed raises policy rate by 75 bps, biggest hike in 28 years – Live
The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it hiked its policy rate by 75 basis points in June to the range of 1.5%-1.75%. Focus now shifts to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference at 18:30 GMT.
EUR/USD trades below 1.0400 with initial reaction to Fed's 75 bps hike
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.0400 with the initial reaction to the US Federal Reserve's decision to hike its policy rate by 75 basis points in June. The US Dollar Index holds at multi-decade highs above 105.60 as investors await Powell's presser.
Gold declines below $1,820 after Fed's rate hike
Gold lost its traction and declined below $1,820 with the immediate market reaction to the Federal Reserve's biggest rate hike in 28 years. The 10-year US T-bond yield stays in negative territory, for now, limiting XAU/USD's downside.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 as dollar capitalizes on Fed policy decision
GBP/USD continues to erase its daily gains and trades around 1.2050 in the American session. The dollar continues to gather strength following the FOMC's decision to hike the policy rate by 75 basis points to the range of 1.5%-1.75%.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!