GBP/USD stabilises above lows as PM Johnson confirms England lockdown

- GBP/USD saw little reaction when the UK PM confirmed earlier government leaks that England will enter a stricter lockdown.
- Prices are currently consolidating just above the 1.3550 mark after a day of steep losses.
GBP/USD has flatlined just above lows of the day just under 1.3550 set midway through US trading hours. The pair trades with losses on the day of around 0.6% or 80 pips heading into the first FX close of the year, having slipped from earlier highs above the 1.3700 level set during the European morning session. The move lower has coincided with a broader recovery from multi-year lows in the US dollar, though GBP (for the reasons discussed below) is the underperforming G10 currency on the day.
UK PM Boris Johnson confirms England lockdown
GBP sold off on Monday in anticipation (and amid leaks suggesting that) UK PM Boris Johnson would announce a stricter national lockdown in England to tackle the alarming rate at which the virus continues to spread in the country.
In terms of the latest Covid-19 numbers; nearly 60K new cases were recorded in the UK on Monday, a new pandemic record, while the daily admission of Covid-19 patients to hospitals in England surpassed the peak recorded back in April and hit 3145. Deaths came in at just over 400, but many expect this number to rise back above 1000 per day.
PM Johnson announced in a televised address that given the dire state of the situation, which is being worsened by the spread of the much more transmissible new variant of Covid-19 in the UK, England would have to take tougher measures to reduce transmission of the virus, following in the footsteps of Scotland earlier in the day. A stricter lockdown was announced, as expected, that will involve the closure of schools and a ban on outdoor team sports until at least mid-February, starting on Tuesday.
In wake of the confirmation of the third national lockdown in England, the PM is reportedly facing increased calls for further support for businesses, reported the FT.
Separately, an FT report suggested that “red tape” and “a lack of back-up stocks” are affecting the rollout of the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination programme. The report comes after similar fears were aired over the weekend about potential vaccine shortages.
Note that the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine, which was approved last week, is now being rolled out and the pharmaceutical giant is expected to be providing the UK with 2mln doses per week by the middle of January. According to the PM in his statement to the nation on Monday, all members of the nation’s most at-risk category could have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine by mid-February.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3562
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0104
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1.3666
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3465
|Daily SMA50
|1.3308
|Daily SMA100
|1.3161
|Daily SMA200
|1.2852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3679
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3662
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3686
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3673
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3659
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3686
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3693
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses the 0.7700 level as fear kicks in
US equities plummeted after reaching record highs, backing the greenback during US trading hours. Mounting coronavirus concerns and tougher restrictive measures weighed on sentiment.
GBP/USD falls as PM Johnson announces fresh lockdown
The news was largely anticipated after the UK reported record covid contagions. GBP/USD plummeted after flirting with 1.3700 as the United Kingdom goes into full lockdown.
XAU/USD prices stabilise close to highs, more gains in store?
The rate of appreciation has slowed over the last few hours on account of recovery from lows seen in the US dollar (the Dollar Index has moved back into the 89.90s after setting fresh multi-year lows in the 89.40s), but spot gold prices (XAU/USD) continue to trade on the front foot.
Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests alt season may never come
One of the most common theories and indicators of the beginning of alt seasons is the decline in Bitcoin’s dominance which currently stands at 68.4%. In 2017, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 63% right before plummeting down to 32% which paved the way for the alt season.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.