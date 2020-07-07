GBP/USD spikes to fresh session tops, beyond 1.2500 mark

- GBP/USD quickly reversed the European session dip to the 1.2460 region.
- The strong intraday bounce seemed unaffected by resurgent USD demand.
- Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases might keep a lid on additional gains.
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 60-65 pips from the European session lows and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2520-25 region in the last hour.
Having failed to find acceptance above the key 1.2500 psychological mark, the pair witnessed some intraday pullback during the first half of trading action on Tuesday. The early downtick was sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment.
Despite the incoming positive economic data, investors remain concerned that the continuous rise in the number of new coronavirus cases could trigger renewed lockdown measures. This, in turn, dampened prospects for a V-shaped global economic recovery and led to a modest pullback in the equity markets.
This coupled with persistent Brexit-related uncertainties further took its toll on the British pound. The GBP/USD pair, however, showed some resilience at lower levels, instead witnessed a dramatic turnaround and took along some intraday trading stops placed near the 1.2500 round-figure mark.
Meanwhile, the uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some intraday short-covering move. As the UK and EU negotiating teams set to resume post-Brexit talks, investors seemed inclined to lighten their bearish bets in anticipation of any positive development.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. A sustained move beyond last week's swing high, around the 1.2530 level, might be seen as a key trigger for bulls and set the stage for a move towards the 1.2600 mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.252
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.2492
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2495
|Daily SMA50
|1.2424
|Daily SMA100
|1.2451
|Daily SMA200
|1.2694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.252
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2465
|Previous Weekly High
|1.253
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2252
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2499
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2486
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2464
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2409
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2576
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
