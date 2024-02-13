- US inflation at 3.1% YoY, Core CPI at 3.9%, suggests enduring inflation, impacting rate cut outlook.
- Rising US Treasury yields and a stronger Dollar Index reflect market reevaluation of Fed rate strategies.
- CME FedWatch Tool shows decreased expectations for a Fed rate cut in May.
The GBP/USD plunges below 1.2600 as strong economic data from the United States (US) suggests the Federal Reserve (Fed) would keep interest rates higher for longer. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.2598 after hitting a daily high of 1.2683.
GBP/USD slid on hot US CPI data, traders await UK inflation figures
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicated that inflation in January slightly exceeded forecasts, surprising traders. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January was reported at 3.1% year-over-year (YoY), which, although lower than December's figures, was above the anticipated 2.9%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained steady at 3.9%, surpassing the expected decrease to 3.7% on an annual basis.
After the data, US Treasury bond yields edged up, dragging the US Dollar Index (DXY) to a three-month high of 104.87, shy of cracking the 105.00 figure. Expectations for the Federal Reserve’s first-rate cut were pushed until June, as the CME FedWatch Tool showed, as May odds were cut from 52.2% a day ago to 36.4%.
In the meantime, UK jobs data showed that wage growth slowed again, while vacancies fell for the 19th straight report, dropping by 26K from the August-to-October period. Traders will be looking for UK inflation data revealed on Wednesday, with headline and CPI expected to rise from 4% to 4.2% and from 5.1% to 5.2%.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The pair dropped to a three-day low of 1.2575 before resuming to the upside, but the bias remains neutral. Although the GBP/USD remains above the 200-day moving average (DMA), a daily close below 1.2600 could open the door to testing the latter at around 1.2562, which could open the door to challenge the 1.2500 figure. A break below will expose the 100-DMA at 1.2484. On the flip side, if buyers regain the 50-DMA at 1.2671, that could pave the way for challenging 1.2700.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2594
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.2629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2667
|Daily SMA50
|1.2675
|Daily SMA100
|1.2491
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2655
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2606
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2636
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2557
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2654
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2702
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-month lows near 1.0700 after US CPI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level since mid-November near 1.0700 on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index rose at a stronger pace than expected in January and provided a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2600 as USD rallies
GBP/USD turned south in the early American session and dropped below 1.2600. The US Dollar gathers strength on stronger-than-forecast inflation prints for January and weighs heavily on the pair. The UK's ONS will release CPI data on Wednesday.
Gold plummets to fresh 2024-below $2,000 as US yields surge higher
Gold is down more than 1% on Tuesday and trades below $2,000 for the first time in 2024. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 4.3% following hot US inflation data, forcing XAU/USD to push lower.
Three factors that could catalyze a significant surge in Optimism in the upcoming weeks
Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solution launched its first Security Council, a collective that assumes control of keys and multisigs for the Foundation, on February 9.
US CPI Quick Analysis: Inflation fights back, US Dollar set to hold up for days, but not forever Premium
The Federal Reserve (Fed) focuses on Core CPI, which excludes energy and food prices, set on global markets. It rose by 0.4% MoM, an annualized pace of 4.8%, while YoY Core CPI advanced by 3.9%, the same as in December.