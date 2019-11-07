GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”

- GBP/USD bears the burden of broad USD strength amid the UK’s general election campaign.
- Tories keep the first place and cheer Tom Watson’s exit.
- BOE is expected to hold current monetary policy unchanged with the downbeat quarterly outlook for growth and inflation.
With the US dollar (USD) rising across the board, amid uncertainty concerning the trade deal with China, the cautious sentiment of the British pound (GBP) traders ahead of the “Super Thursday” drag GBP/USD to weekly low of 1.2837 ahead of the London open.
The mood surrounding the “Phase One” trade deal between the United States (US) and China turned sour recently. However, the greenback benefits from the move as recent speculations of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) stop to further rate cuts are still on the table.
The United Kingdom (UK) is jostling with election campaign for December month poll wherein the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is standing tall against the opposition Labour party leader and doesn’t hesitate using harsh words against the opponents. The recent resignation by the Labour Deputy, Tom Watson, and a receding volume of the allegations that the Tory leader tried saving Russian hackers could be considered as the backing force. Brexit seems to command less market attention even if the European Union (EU) diplomats are trying to spoil the Brexiteers’ image.
Markets will now look forward to the Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy decision and the Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR) for fresh impulse. While broad consensus favors no change in the current monetary policy, amid Brexit uncertainty, joining a downward revision to growth and inflation forecasts, traders will particularly be interested in Governor Carney’s speech for details.
TD Securities seems to follow the suit while saying, “We expect the long period of increasingly entrenched uncertainty to make its mark on the macro forecasts, with downgrades to growth and inflation. We also look for the BoE to take another dovish step, replacing its hiking bias with more two-way risks. While we look for a 9-0 vote, there is also substantial risk of dovish dissents with up to 2 votes in favor of rate cuts. We see little risk of an outright hawkish outcome today, with our hawkish risk being one where the BoE makes as little change to the August/September stance as possible, trying to avoid making waves during the general election campaign.”
Other than BOE related events, a speech from the UK Chancellor Sajid Javid and second-tier data from the US, coupled with comments by the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Robert Kaplan, will also be observed.
Technical Analysis
A daily close below 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.2837 could extend recent declines towards October 24 low of 1.2787 and then to a 200-day SMA level of 1.2706. Alternatively, two-week-old falling trend line at 1.2955 will stop buyers targeting 1.3000 mark.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2843
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2836
|Daily SMA50
|1.253
|Daily SMA100
|1.2451
|Daily SMA200
|1.2708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2898
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2843
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2804
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2877
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2834
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2889
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2944
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD logs longest daily losing streak in two months
EUR/USD has charted the longest daily losing streak in two months ahead of the data in Germany, which is expected to show the factory activity contracted in September. Weak data will likely invite stronger selling pressure, as suggested by technical charts.
GBP/USD slips to weekly low ahead of BOE “Super Thursday”
GBP/USD bears the burden of broad USD strength amid the UK’s general election campaign. Tories keep the first place and cheer Tom Watson’s exit. Meanwhile, BOE is expected to leave current monetary policy unchanged in its pre-election meeting.
USD/JPY: Flashing red below 200-day MA, down 20+ pips in Asia
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.74, representing a 24-pip loss on the daily open of 108.98. The currency pair is losing altitude amid the moderate losses in the US index futures.
Gold follows monthly range, 21/50-day SMA cap immediate upside
Gold seesaws near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside. $1,535 could question buyers on the upside while $1,455 seems to please bears on the declines below range support. Technical indicators also favor a choppy session ahead.
What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries
All of the major currencies traded lower today on reports that the first part (phase one) US-China trade deal could be delayed to December. After years of back and forth, no one is surprised that there are more setbacks.