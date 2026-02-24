TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forex Today: US Dollar firms after Trump’s tariff ruling and hawkish Fed stance

Forex Today: US Dollar firms after Trump’s tariff ruling and hawkish Fed stance
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 25:

The US Dollar (USD) is on a green note on Tuesday after recovering from Monday’s decline as investors digested the United States (US) Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump's tariffs and the new round of levies he announced last weekend. In addition, Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials reiterated their hawkish stance, signaling that inflation must decline before the Fed may lower rates again, backing the Greenback. Additionally, the ADP Employment Change four-week average rose to 12.8K from 11.5K previously.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 97.80 price region, rising over 0.10% after two consecutive sessions of losses, as Fed President of the Bank of Chicago Austan Goolsbee remarked that he is optimistic about more interest rate cuts, but only when inflation gets back into the target area. Data from the US showed that American households are becoming increasingly optimistic about the labor market, which is showing signs of stabilizing, and that inflation has been somewhat subdued.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.06%-0.12%0.65%-0.02%-0.07%-0.23%-0.15%
EUR-0.06%-0.18%0.62%-0.07%-0.13%-0.29%-0.20%
GBP0.12%0.18%0.80%0.10%0.06%-0.11%-0.02%
JPY-0.65%-0.62%-0.80%-0.67%-0.72%-0.89%-0.80%
CAD0.02%0.07%-0.10%0.67%-0.05%-0.21%-0.13%
AUD0.07%0.13%-0.06%0.72%0.05%-0.16%-0.07%
NZD0.23%0.29%0.11%0.89%0.21%0.16%0.09%
CHF0.15%0.20%0.02%0.80%0.13%0.07%-0.09%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1790 price region, little changed throughout the day as the European Central Bank (ECB) is effectively on hold with inflation near its 2% target.

GBP/USD is trading near 1.3510, trimming some of its intraday gains but still in the green, even after the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey opened the door to further easing amid uncertainty over US trade policies.

USD/JPY rises sharply to the 155.70 level after reports that Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signaled caution over further Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hikes during a meeting with Governor Kazuo Ueda last week.

AUD/USD is trading near the 0.7060 price zone, closing the American session in a neutral zone as a firmer USD battles against a hawkish Australian Dollar (AUD) backed by the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) stance, as rising inflation and solid domestic fundamentals all support the Aussie.

USD/CAD is trading near the 1.3700 price zone, broadly unchanged after hitting a three-week high earlier in the day, as the spotlight centers on the Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q4 due on Friday.

Gold is trading at $5,155, down by over 1% and cutting its four-day bullish streak after the USD firmed.

What’s next in the docket:

Wednesday, February 25:

  • Australian January CPI.

Thursday, February 26:

  • Tokyo February CPI.

Friday, February 27:

  • Swiss Q4 GDP.
  • Germany’s February flash CPI.
  • Germany’s February flash HICP.
  • Canadian Q4 GDP.
  • US Producer Price Index (PPI).

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD risks a deeper drop below 1.1750

EUR/USD risks a deeper drop below 1.1750

EUR/USD keeps its vacillating mood in place as the the NA session drwas to a close on Tuesday, hovering below the 1.1800 hurdle amid acceptable gains in the US Dollar. In the meantime, market participants and the FX galaxy are expected to closely follow President Trump’s SOTU speech around 2AM GMT.
 

GBP/USD regains 1.3500 and above

GBP/USD regains 1.3500 and above

GBP/USD extends its advance for the third day in a row on Tuesday, this time retesting the area beyond the 1.3500 hurdle. Cable’s uptick comes despite decent gains in the Greenback and the dovish message from the BoE’s Bailey at the UK Parliament.

Gold appears offered around $5,150

Gold appears offered around $5,150

Gold is giving back a good portion of the recent multi-day rally, receding to the $5,150 zone per troy ounce amid the decent bounce in the US Dollar and mixed US Treasuty yields. In the meantime, markets’ attention remain on upcoming comments from Fed speakers.

Ripple’s DeFi shift in focus: Navigating XRPL EVM sidechain growth, XRPFi migration and liquidity

Ripple’s DeFi shift in focus: Navigating XRPL EVM sidechain growth, XRPFi migration and liquidity

Ripple (XRP) has continued to trade under pressure, extending its decline by approximately 63% from the record high of $3.66 in July. The remittance token is trading above support at $1.35, while its upside appears limited by key supply zones, starting with $1.40, at the time of writing on Tuesday.
The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

That AI-related headline alone was enough to rattle investors.US stocks slid sharply on Monday after a widely circulated Citrini Research memo outlined a hypothetical “2028 Global Intelligence Crisis”, warning that rapid AI adoption could push US unemployment into double digits as early as by mid-2028.

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower, trading above its intraday low of $1.32 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The decline from its weekly opening of $1.39 reflects heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, accentuated by tariff-triggered uncertainty.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers