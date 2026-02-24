China: AI strategy deepens global tech rivalry – BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas highlights that China has placed artificial intelligence at the core of its development and security strategy, aiming to extend its technological dominance. The bank notes Beijing’s "AI+ initiative" and the forthcoming 2026–2030 Five-Year Plan will prioritise AI to offset demographic and growth headwinds. China’s control of critical materials and strong AI infrastructure underpin its powerful position in global AI supply chains.

Beijing leverages AI for growth and power

"AI is at the heart of Beijing's strategy to extend China's technological dominance on a global scale and strengthen its autonomy and national security."

"Innovation, the development of AI, and its widespread deployment in the country are expected to stimulate productivity gains and support growth at a time when China is adjusting its main drivers and facing demographic challenges."

"In the AI race against the United States, China has been catching up very quickly in recent years, thanks to accelerated innovation and massive investment."

"China has the strategy, infrastructure, energy, critical materials and capital to continue developing AI."

"China occupies a dominant position in AI globally."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)