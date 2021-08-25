GBP/USD slips below 1.3700 mark, fresh session lows post-US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday.
  • An uptick in the US bond yields, slightly better US Durable Goods Orders benefitted the USD.
  • The risk-on impulse might cap gains for the safe-haven buck and help limit losses for the pair.

The GBP/USD pair dropped to fresh session lows during the early North American session, with bears now looking to extend the slide further below the 1.3700 mark.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and once again met with some fresh supply in the vicinity of mid-1.3700s. The intraday selling picked up pace heading into the North American session and was exclusively sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand.

The USD built on the overnight bounce from one-week lows amid some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. Expectations that the Fed could still begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back above the 1.30% threshold.

The greenback maintained its bid tone following the release of US macro data, which showed the headline Durable Goods Orders decline 0.1% in July. This marked a notable deceleration from the previous month's 0.8% rise but was still better than market expectations for a 0.3% decline.

That said, the underlying bullish sentiment might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit any further losses for the GBP/USD pair. Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bounce from one-month lows has lost steam. Even from a technical perspective, the GBP/USD has been oscillating in a range, forming a rectangle on hourly charts and indicating indecision among traders.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3708
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.3728
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3827
Daily SMA50 1.3831
Daily SMA100 1.3921
Daily SMA200 1.3797
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3748
Previous Daily Low 1.3694
Previous Weekly High 1.3879
Previous Weekly Low 1.3602
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3714
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3699
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3669
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3644
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3753
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3777
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3807

 

 

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data

EUR/USD turns south following the release of US Durable Goods Orders, indicating stagnated economic progress. German IFO Business Climate missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is recovering as the mood sours.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes under 1.3750 as the dollar looks for direction

GBP/USD stabilizes under 1.3750 as the dollar looks for direction

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 but off the lows, as the US dollar stabilizes. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound. US data in focus.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792

XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792

Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.

Gold News

Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control

Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control

Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree

Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s. 

Read more

