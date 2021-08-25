GBP/USD slips below 1.3700 mark, fresh session lows post-US data

- A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around GBP/USD on Wednesday.
- An uptick in the US bond yields, slightly better US Durable Goods Orders benefitted the USD.
- The risk-on impulse might cap gains for the safe-haven buck and help limit losses for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair dropped to fresh session lows during the early North American session, with bears now looking to extend the slide further below the 1.3700 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and once again met with some fresh supply in the vicinity of mid-1.3700s. The intraday selling picked up pace heading into the North American session and was exclusively sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand.
The USD built on the overnight bounce from one-week lows amid some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. Expectations that the Fed could still begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back above the 1.30% threshold.
The greenback maintained its bid tone following the release of US macro data, which showed the headline Durable Goods Orders decline 0.1% in July. This marked a notable deceleration from the previous month's 0.8% rise but was still better than market expectations for a 0.3% decline.
That said, the underlying bullish sentiment might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and help limit any further losses for the GBP/USD pair. Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bounce from one-month lows has lost steam. Even from a technical perspective, the GBP/USD has been oscillating in a range, forming a rectangle on hourly charts and indicating indecision among traders.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3708
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3728
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3827
|Daily SMA50
|1.3831
|Daily SMA100
|1.3921
|Daily SMA200
|1.3797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3694
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3879
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3602
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3714
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3777
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3807
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data
EUR/USD turns south following the release of US Durable Goods Orders, indicating stagnated economic progress. German IFO Business Climate missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is recovering as the mood sours.
GBP/USD stabilizes under 1.3750 as the dollar looks for direction
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 but off the lows, as the US dollar stabilizes. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound. US data in focus.
XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792
Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree
Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s.