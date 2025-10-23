GBP/USD slips below 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to US data blackout

GBP/USD extends its losing streak for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3340 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) draws support due to increased risk aversion as traders are expected to approach the United States (US) inflation data due on Friday cautiously amid the ongoing government shutdown and resulting data blackout.

The Greenback also gains ground amid optimism surrounding the United States (US)-China trade deal. US President Donald Trump said late Wednesday that he expects to strike several agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in South Korea next week. The Trump-Xi talks are set to address various issues, including U.S. soybean exports, nuclear arms limits, and China’s Russian Oil purchases.

The CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 97% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 96% possibility of another reduction in December. A Reuters poll suggested that 115 out of 117 economists have predicted that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% in the monetary policy announcement on October 29. For the year, 83 of 117 economists expect the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates twice, while 32 anticipate one cut.

Additionally, the GBP/USD pair depreciates as the Pound Sterling (GBP) faces intense selling pressure after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September on Wednesday.

The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.8% year-over-year (YoY) in September, against the market expectations of a 4.0% increase in the reported period. The reading was well above the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2% inflation target. Meanwhile, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose 3.5% YoY, compared to August’s 3.6% print, while missing the forecast of 3.7%.