GBP/USD slides to fresh daily low, around 1.3275 region amid firmer USD

- GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Friday amid the emergence of fresh USD buying.
- Rising Fed rate hike bets was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD.
- Investors look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh directional impetus.
The GBP/USD pair edged lower during the early European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.3275 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to capitalize on this week's recovery from sub-1.3200 levels or the YTD low set on Tuesday and has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past three trading sessions. The UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol and the worsening row over the post-Brexit fishing rights between France and Britain turned out to be a key factor that acted as a headwind for the British pound. This, along with the emergence of some US dollar buying, prompted some selling around the GBP/USD pair on the last day of the week.
The greenback continues to draw support from firming expectations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy sooner rather than later to contain stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the money markets started pricing in the possibility of liftoff in June 2022 in reaction to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments earlier this week. In his congressional testimony, Powell said that the Fed is likely to speed up the tapering of its asset purchases. Several FOMC members also backed the case for a faster pace of rolling back the pandemic-era stimulus.
That said, mixed performance in the equity markets could hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven greenback. The market risk sentiment stabilized a bit amid easing fears about the economic impact of the new and possible vaccine-resistant Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This, along with the passage of a bill to fund the US government through mid-February, further boosted investors' confidence. Traders might also prefer to move on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data.
The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair later during the early North American session. Apart from this, trades will further take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and Brexit-related headlines to grab some short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3278
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3401
|Daily SMA50
|1.3556
|Daily SMA100
|1.3673
|Daily SMA200
|1.3805
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3457
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3278
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3307
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3194
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3405
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive around 1.1300 despite softer yields, US NFP eyed
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat around 1.1300, pausing its two-day downtrend ahead of the all-important US NFP. US Treasury yields remain pressured as markets brace for faster Fed tapering, extended ECB’s PEPP. Focus remains on Omicron covid updates, as concerns escalate amid a busy docket.
GBP/USD clings to 1.3300 amid risk reset, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD is treading water around 1.3300 amid risk recovery and a steady US dollar. EU-UK Brexit deal remains less likely in 2021, London-Washington jostle over post-Brexit trade terms. UK raises hopes to curb Omicron spread as daily infections jump over 50,000. UK Final Services PMI, US NFP awaited.
Gold eyes wall of resistance near $1,792 ahead of US NFP
Gold portrays a corrective pullback from a monthly low, bouncing off key supports to print a $1,773 level during early Friday. Gold's recent gains could be linked to the market's cautious sentiment ahead of the all-important US NFP release and softer yields.
Dogecoin hints at a 20% run-up
Dogecoin price is on a downswing, preparing for a 20% upswing to $0.239. DOGE could extend its leg-up to $0.256 if the buying pressure rises. A breakdown of the range low at $0.183 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?