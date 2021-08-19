- The cable slides to 1.3652, investors eye the 1.3600 level
- GBP/USD advances on a scarce UK calendar, broad dollar's strength.
- US Jobless Claims data improved to 348K vs 363K expected by economists.
The British pound is down 0.59% at 1.3672. Earlier in the American session, the GBP/USD reached a new 4-week low at 1.3652 but retraced the move to around 1.3660.
A scarce UK’s economic calendar and Federal Reserve taper talks news are weighing on the pair. Adding to this, the US labor market gives signs of improving. The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the last week slashed 29,000 week-over-week to stand at 348,000, lower than market expectations of 363,000.
Regardings US dollar strength, the US dollar index trades around 93.40 for a 0.25%, thus reinforcing news of recent dollar strength towards the end of the week.
In the calendar’s ahead, in the UK docket is the GfK consumer confidence for the month of August foreseen at -8 due at 18:01 GMT, followed by the Retail Sales YoY and MoM, expected at 6% and 0.4%, respectively. In the US dockets, remains empty going towards the weekend.
GBP/USD technical outlook
The cable is at 1.3675. The moving averages are above 1.3780, with the 200-day moving average, below the 100 and the 50-daily moving averages. The volatility in the pair surpassed the Average True Range readings and could be near reaching its bottom. For the pair to continue downwards will need a break of 1.3650, followed by 1.3600, and July 20 low at 1.3571.
RSI is 36.62 headed towards oversold levels while the Average True Range is steady at 74 pips.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3672
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0083
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|1.3755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3852
|Daily SMA50
|1.3866
|Daily SMA100
|1.3928
|Daily SMA200
|1.3787
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3786
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3731
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3839
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.17 after Fed minutes, on risk-off mood
EUR/USD remains under pressure around 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed´s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. US jobless claims shrank to 348K beating expectations.
GBP/USD slides below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances on its way to $1800
Gold price rebounds from the Fed minutes-led sell-off to $1775. Risk-off mood weighs heavily on US yields, which drag the dollar lower. Downside potential for XAU/USD seems limited amid COVID-19 woes.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Taper talk makes markets tumble but is it a tantrum yet?
The Fed did what it probably needed to do with the release of the much anticipated minutes. Markets are stretched and money is cheap so the Fed had to try and cool things slightly.