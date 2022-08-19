- GBP/USD witnesses heavy selling for the third successive day and drops to a one-month low.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, recession fears underpin the USD and exert downward pressure.
- The fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
The GBP/USD pair prolongs a one-and-half-week-old bearish trend and continues losing ground for the third successive day on Friday. This also marks the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven and drags spot prices below the 1.1900 mark, or a one-month low during the first half of the European session.
US dollar buying remains unabated on the last day of the week and turns out to be a key factor that continues to exert downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against a basket of half a dozen major currencies has shot to its highest level since July 18 and remains well supported by hawkish Fed expectations.
The recent comments by several Fed officials suggest that the US central bank will stick to its policy tightening path to tame inflation. The prospects for a further rate increases by the Fed have pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back closer to the 3.0% threshold. This, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, underpins the safe-haven buck.
The British pound, on the other hand, struggles to find buyers despite better-than-expected UK Retail Sales, which recorded the first increase in three months and rose 0.3% in July. The Bank of England's bleak outlook, warning that a prolonged recession would start in the fourth quarter, continues to weigh on sterling and contributes to the GBP/USD pair's decline.
From a technical perspective, acceptance below the 1.1900 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bears and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair. Hence, a subsequent fall towards the next relevant support, around the 1.1820 region, remains a distinct possibility amid absent relevant economic data from the US.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1896
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.1929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2111
|Daily SMA50
|1.2098
|Daily SMA100
|1.2382
|Daily SMA200
|1.2884
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1923
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2277
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.202
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1875
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the backfoot below 1.0100 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0100, as the US dollar extends the previous rally amid risk-aversion. Fears of German recession, geopolitical concerns and hawkish Fedspeak weigh on the major currency pair.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1900 as USD bulls seize control
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.1900 amid mixed UK Retail Sales and relentless US dollar strength. The UK Retail Sales surprised positively, with a 0.3% rise MoM in July. On an annualized basis, UK consumer spending fell 3.4% vs. 3.3% expected.
Gold eyes additional declines towards $1,735 – Confluence Detector
Gold price is consolidating the downside before resuming the next downswing. The US dollar remains favored amid hawkish Fedspeak, firmer yields and risk-aversion. XAU/USD bears keep their sight on $1,735 below a sustained break of the $1,750 mark.
AVAX price will give holders an opportunity to get out before another 20% crash
AVAX price is in a tough spot as it approaches the end of its uptrend that has been ongoing for two months. While bearish as the altcoin looks, a minor relief rally or bounce could help investors cash out before another leg down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!