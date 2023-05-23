- GBP/USD fell further due to uncertainty surrounding US debt-ceiling negotiations and mixed US economic data, with investors flocking to the perceived safety of the US Dollar.
- Despite discussions between President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy, US debt-ceiling deadlock persists; Treasury Secretary Yellen warns of cash crunch by June 1.
- Final readings of the S&P Global PMIs for May reveal contrasting trends; New Home Sales record a 13-month high despite a gloomy sentiment on Wall Street.
GBP/USD drops extending its losses past the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as a risk-off impulse triggered a flight to safety, favoring the US Dollar (USD) to the detriment of the Pound Sterling (GBP). Uncertainty about the debt-ceiling negotiations in the United States (US), and mixed US economic data bolstered the US Dollar. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2414, below its opening price by almost 0.20%.
GBP/USD dips below 20-day EMA amid US debt-ceiling disarray, mixed data, and risk-off impulse
The prevailing mood on Wall Street is decidedly gloomy as stocks tread downward. Ongoing debates concerning the increase of the US debt ceiling are eclipsing the latest economic figures from the United States. Even though President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared their Monday discussions productive, they are yet to resolve. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasizes the imminent cash crunch in the US, anticipated by June 1.
Amid these circumstances, yields on US Treasury bonds have seen an uptick. The yield on the 10-year bond has risen to 3.726%, bolstering the greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, advances 0.33%, up at 103.564.
On the data front, the final readings of the S&P Global PMIs for May were revealed. The Manufacturing Index took a steep fall, hitting 48.5, disappointing forecasts, and falling short of the previous reading above 50. In contrast, the Services Index climbed to 55.1. Consequently, the Composite Index settled at 54.5, pulled up by the buoyant services sector.
New Home Sales have soared to their highest level in 13 months, having grown by 4.1% or 683K units in April. According to the US Commerce Department, this is the most significant increase recorded since March 2022. Given these indications of a revival in the US housing market, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials’ divergent views on adjusting or maintaining rates at the forthcoming June meeting will be interesting.
Recently, there has been a steep drop in the Richmond Fed’s Manufacturing and Services Index readings. Manufacturing is currently at -15, lower than the predicted -8, whereas Services have shown some improvement, increasing to -10 from April’s -29.
Across the pond, the United Kingdom (UK) calendar featured the S&P Global PMIs for May, which showed that business activity came beneath expectations, weighing on the GBP/USD, sending the Sterling towards a new one-month low of 1.2373. That happened despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) improving the economic outlook of the UK, saying that it no longer expects a recession in the country.
Bank of England (BoE) policymakers led by Governor Andrew Baily appeared before the parliament. Bailey said that “I can’t tell you whether we’re near to the peak, I can’t tell you whether we are at the peak. I think we are nearer to the peak than we were,” as GBP/USD traders brace for Wednesday’s release of the UK’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After dropping to a fresh one-month low of 1.2373, Cable has recovered some ground above the 1.2400 figure, claiming on its way north of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2408. Nevertheless, the GBP/USD failed to rally toward the 20-day EMA at 1.2478, exposing the pair to sellers. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator shifted bearish, suggesting that further downward action is expected. A breach below the 50-day EMA will pave the way to 1.2400. Once broken, the GBP/USD can fall toward the 1.2300 figure before testing the 100-day EMA At 1.2291. Conversely, if GBP/USD rallies past the 20-day EMA, it could challenge the 1.2500 figure.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2413
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2437
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2515
|Daily SMA50
|1.2416
|Daily SMA100
|1.2274
|Daily SMA200
|1.1971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2472
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2547
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2527
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0800 after US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The mixed PMI data from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction but the risk-averse market atmosphere supports the US Dollar and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD rebounds from monthly lows, stabilizes above 1.2400
GBP/USD has staged a rebound and climbed above 1.2400 after having touched its lowest level in a month near 1.2370. The modest decline seen in US stocks helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside.
Gold: XAU/USD holds within familiar level ahead of FOMC Minutes Premium
XAU/USD fell to an intraday low of $ 1,954.22 during European trading hours as market concerns backed demand for the American currency. Gold managed to recover some ground against the US Dollar and currently trades at around $1,972, little changed for a second consecutive day.
Dogecoin price treads water, knocking investor confidence
Dogecoin price has stood its ground over the last 24 hours while the cryptocurrency leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum made gains.
Autozone Stock Earnings: AZO slides below 50-day moving average on tiny revenue miss
AutoZone (AZO) stock slid 2.7% early Tuesday to $2,548 per share after the vehicle maintenance and parts retailer reported revenue that missed the mark by a miniscule $30 million.