GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, fails to offer much action on UK PM Johnson’s speech

- GBP/USD fails to cheer the easing of lockdown restrictions.
- UK PM Johnson announced the easing of lockdown restrictions with the next step up for publishing in June.
- The third round of Brexit talks will begin today, stretching of stimulus on the way.
- Trade/virus updates will also be the key to watch.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2410, after ticking up to the intraday high of 1.2423, at the start of the week’s trading session in Asia. The Cable fails to benefit from the UK PM Johnson’s easing of lockdown restrictions starting from Monday as well as calls of further aids from the Tory government.
UK PM Johnson eased lockdown restrictions…
Having earlier shifted to “Stay Alert” from “Stay at Home” suggestion, UK PM Boris Johnson recently announced the easing of lockdown restrictions for the British nationals.
The first help will be for those who cannot work from home and so can join from Monday while the rest may start adding to the works starting from Wednesday, as per the Tory leaders’ lockdown speech. Even so, the national leader wasn’t quite sure of starting the schools before June 01.
Another attempt to placate labors…
To fire another cylinder in an attempt to ward off the criticism concerning a lack of performance, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is likely to announce the extension of wage aid on Monday, as per The Telegraph. The news suggests that the Ministers are expected to extend the state bankrolling of wages until the end of September, albeit at a reduced rate of 60pc, while also topping up the pay packets of staff brought back to work on a part-time basis.
Moving on, traders may now gear up for the week-long Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union (EU) diplomats starting from Monday. Both the parties marked the dismal start of the departure talks at the end of the second round. However, nearness to the June deadline, after which Tories may think of leaving without a deal, might exert pressure on the bloc’s policymakers to agree to the British demands.
Other than the Brexit talks, virus/trade updates will also be the key amid a light economic calendar. Recently, the market witnessed risk-on sentiment amid improving odds of the no tussle between the US and China as well as a promising triple antiviral drug for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond 50-day EMA level, near 1.2470 now, becomes necessary for the bulls to carry the recovery moves from 1.2265/60. In the absence of which, late-April low close to 1.2250/45 and the previous month bottom around 1.2165 will be on the bears’ radars.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2412
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.244
|Daily SMA50
|1.2391
|Daily SMA100
|1.2708
|Daily SMA200
|1.266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2467
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2355
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2424
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2356
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2524
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.258
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges weekly highs near 0.6560
Despite simmering Australia-China trade tensions, AUD/USD stands tall and refreshes weekly tops above 0.6550, opening doors for a test of 0.6600. The spot cheers a better market mood and fresh US dollar selling.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 107.00 as USD bounce fizzles
USD/JPY fades the uptick above 107.00, as the US dollar bounce falters across the board amid a risk-on market profile, The downside, however, appears cushioned on the back of higher Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks.
FX Weekly: Selective dollar selling maintains appeal, gold uptrend remains firm
With many countries in the West attempting to reopen their economies, attention has turned to whether new infection rates will remain low as mobility picks up.
WTI slips below $24.00, stays inside short-term triangle
While stepping back from the two-day-old falling trend line, WTI June Futures on NYMEX down near 3.30% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. A short-term symmetrical triangle limits immediate moves.
Gold: Mildly positive above $1,700 as US-China tension renews
Following the recent uptick, Gold prices take the bids near $1,710, up around 0.50% on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The fresh fears of the US-China trade war are again helping the safe-haven while the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates offer a little clear direction.