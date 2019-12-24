GBP/USD seen higher at 1.4000 by end-2020 – Standard Chartered

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Analysts at Standard Chartered Bank offer their price outlook on the pound heading into the next year.

Key Quotes:

“We still expect GBP strength.

But with more volatility, a jagged upward path.

Investors are concerned about "cliff-edge" Brexit risk, but this should decline - Stan Chart say political incentives do not support the risk of economic disruption.

Sees GBP/USD at 1.38 by the end of Q3 2020.

And at 1.40 by the end of 2020.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

