GBP/USD seen higher at 1.4000 by end-2020 – Standard Chartered

Analysts at Standard Chartered Bank offer their price outlook on the pound heading into the next year.
Key Quotes:
“We still expect GBP strength.
But with more volatility, a jagged upward path.
Investors are concerned about "cliff-edge" Brexit risk, but this should decline - Stan Chart say political incentives do not support the risk of economic disruption.
Sees GBP/USD at 1.38 by the end of Q3 2020.
And at 1.40 by the end of 2020.”
