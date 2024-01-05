GBP/USD rises toward 1.2700 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls

- GBP/USD gains ground as the US Dollar moves in the negative territory.
- Low-impact upbeat UK data might have reinforced the strength of the British Pound.
- Upbeat US labor data limited the losses of the Greenback.
GBP/USD continues its winning streak for the third successive day, trading higher around 1.2690 during the Asian session on Friday. The Pound Sterling gained ground possibly on the improved data released on Thursday from the United Kingdom (UK). However, the upbeat data from the United States (US) might have contributed to capping the advance of the GBP/USD pair.
UK Consumer Credit showed that individuals’ borrowing rose to £2.005B in November from the previous £1.411B (Revised from £1.289B). Additionally, S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMI for December improved to 52.1 from 51.7 prior. At the same time, Services PMI increased to 53.4 from 52.7 prior.
The British Pound (GBP) may encounter selling pressure as a result of the pessimistic economic outlook. Corporate executives in the UK have urged the Bank of England (BoE) to swiftly lower interest rates to offer much-needed support to the struggling economy. The Institute of Directors Economic Confidence Index survey further underscores the ongoing decline in optimism among British directors regarding the country's economic prospects in the coming 12 months.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains calm after posting recent losses, trading around 102.40. The pullback in United States (US) Treasury yields could exert pressure on the US Dollar (USD). By the press time, the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons stand lower at 4.37% and 3.99%, respectively.
However, the US Dollar received support from encouraging employment data revealed on Thursday. In December, the US ADP Employment Change saw a significant surge, adding 164K new positions, surpassing the previous figure of 101K and the market expectation of 115K.
Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on December 29 displayed positive signs, decreasing to 202K from the previous 220K, surpassing the anticipated 216K. Additionally, the S&P Global Composite PMI reported a slight decline in business activities, with a reading of 50.9 compared to the market consensus of a steady 51.0.
The anticipation is building among traders as they await further data from the US employment market, including crucial indicators such as Average Hourly Earnings and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for December. In addition to that, the ISM Services PMI is set to provide insights into the current conditions within the US service sector.
GBP/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2693
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2677
|Daily SMA50
|1.2531
|Daily SMA100
|1.2448
|Daily SMA200
|1.2536
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.273
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2657
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2828
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2685
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2685
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2651
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2578
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2797
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak PMI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0950 following the disappointing ISM Services PMI data. Earlier in the day, the pair fell below 1.0900 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast Nonfarm Payrolls growth.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended the rally in the American session and advanced beyond 1.2700. After gathering strength with the initial reaction to the December jobs report, the USD came under heavy selling pressure on improving risk mood and weak ISM Services PMI reading.
Gold rallies beyond $2,060 as US yields turn south
Gold price turned north and rose to a daily high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4% following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Litecoin price recovery of 10% crash likely as Grayscale paves way to convert LTC trust into ETF
Litecoin price crashed by a little over 10% on Wednesday following the Matrixport FUD but that did nothing to the bearishness witnessed by the asset in 2023. Over the past 12 months, LTC noted no major growth.
NFP Quick Analysis: American workers, US Dollar celebrate higher wages while stock bulls suffer Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls data for December showed a healthy increase of 216,000, marginally above the pre-pandemic average of just under 200,000. This is healthy growth. Data for the previous two months suffered a downward revision worth 71,000.