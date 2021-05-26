GBP/USD retreats to lower half of weekly range, holds above 1.4100

- GBP/USD edges lower during the American trading hours.
- US Dollar Index extends recovery beyond 90.00 on Wednesday.
- Investors await Thursday's key data releases from the US.
The renewed USD strength in the second half of the day forced the GBP/USD pair to turn south and dragged it toward the lower limit of its weekly range. As of writing, the pair was down 0.25% on the day at 1.4115.
DXY rebound continues
In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, a more-than-1% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be helping the greenback outperform its rivals. The US Dollar Index, which closed the first two trading days of the week in the negative territory, is currently up 0.47% on the day at 90.10.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average turned negative on the day after opening higher, helping the USD preserve its strength.
There won't be any data releases from the UK on Thursday and the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to drive GBP/USD's movements in the near term. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature Durable Goods Orders, first-quarter GDP (second estimate) and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummins accused the PM of mismanaging the coronavirus crisis. Cummins said PM Johnson kept on talking about keeping the beaches open and added that he heard the PM saying "let the bodies pile high" while deciding whether or not to extend lockdowns late-2020. The rising political tensions seem to be hurting the GBP as well.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4117
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.4154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4042
|Daily SMA50
|1.3911
|Daily SMA100
|1.3854
|Daily SMA200
|1.3512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4116
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4175
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4014
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.2200 as the dollar keeps recovering
EUR/USD trades around 1.2180, in retreat mode as financial markets cooled down and the dollar recovers. The euro is unable to capitalize on falling European covid cases. Investors eye Thursday's US GDP, Durable Goods Orders and other releases.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.41 as the dollar recovers
GBP/USD has been struggling to recover, trading closer after former PM adviser Dominic Cummings testified in parliament and heavily criticized the government. The US dollar is gaining some ground despite stable US Treasury yields.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside
Gold price entered a bullish consolidation phase after refreshing four-month highs above $1900 this Wednesday. Broad-based rebound in the US dollar appears to cap the additional upside in gold.
SHIB price shows two key levels that will determine whether Shiba Inu will rally by 65%
SHIB price seems to be contained between the 50 and 10 four-hour moving average. Closing outside of this pocket will determine where it is heading next. If Shiba Inu manages to overcome resistance, it would likely jump by 65%.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.