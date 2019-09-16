GBP/USD retreats from multi-week tops, slides farther below mid-1.2400s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Risk-aversion trade benefitted the USD’s safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
  • The incoming Brexit-related headlines further collaborated to the pair’s intraday slide.
  • Investors now look forward to Monday’s Juncker-Johnson meeting for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair extended its intraday pullback from multi-week tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.2425 region in the last hour.
 
The pair, for the second straight session on Monday, struggled to build on its recent strong positive momentum further beyond the key 1.2500 psychological mark and witnessed some long-unwinding trade. A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, benefitted the US Dollar's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart and exerted some initial downward pressure on the major.

Brexit headlines continue to influence

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some incoming Brexit-related headlines. As BBC Europe Editor Katya Adler reports, the UK PM Boris Johnson's current negotiation offer for Backstop replacement - to work out the border issue with technology - lacked any specific details and cannot be agreed by the EU, which eventually seemed to undermine the British Pound.
 
Meanwhile, a sharp intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any meaningful up-move for the greenback and helped limit further losses ahead of Monday's scheduled Brexit talks between the UK PM Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the incoming Brexit-related news/developments might continue to influence the pair's momentum on the first day of a new trading week.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2435
Today Daily Change -0.0067
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 1.2502
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2245
Daily SMA50 1.228
Daily SMA100 1.2517
Daily SMA200 1.2741
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2508
Previous Daily Low 1.2318
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2435
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.239
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2378
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2253
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2188
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2567
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2632
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2757

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

