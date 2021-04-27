GBP/USD retakes 1.3900 mark and beyond, moves back closer to overnight swing highs

- GBP/USD turned positive for the third consecutive session amid renewed USD selling bias.
- Dovish Fed expectations acted as a key headwind for the USD and remained supportive.
- The upbeat UK economic outlook underpinned the GBP and provided an additional boost.
The GBP/USD pair rallied nearly 60 pips from the early European session lows and shot to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3915 region in the last hour.
The US dollar struggled to preserve its early gains, instead met with some fresh supply at higher levels and has now dropped to the lower end of its intraday trading range. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.3860-55 region and turn positive for the third consecutive session.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period. This continued acting as a key headwind for the USD and capped the attempted recovery from multi-week lows touched on Monday. Apart from this, the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets further undermined demand for the safe-haven greenback.
On the other hand, the British pound benefitted from the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines in the UK, the continuous decline in new cases and the progressive return to economic normality. In fact, more than 33.6 million people had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while infections fell to the lowest level since September.
The GBP/USD pair edged back closer to the overnight swing lows, though any strong follow-through move seems elusive. Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's key event risk – the latest FOMC monetary policy decision. This warrants some caution for bullish traders.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics. This should allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3909
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3898
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3822
|Daily SMA50
|1.3874
|Daily SMA100
|1.3738
|Daily SMA200
|1.3404
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3929
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3864
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3904
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3889
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.393
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3962
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited
An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and weighed on gold amid the risk-on mood. Concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases helped limit the downside for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might refrain from place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.