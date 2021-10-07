GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3600 amid upbeat mood

  • GBP/USD remains muted on Thursday in the Asian session.
  • The US Dollar Index is consolidating the recent mild pullback.
  • The sterling is struggling amid higher energy prices, dismal economic data.    

The GBP/USD pair remains subdued below 1.3600 in the Asian session following the previous session's decline. The pair touched the intraday high at 1.3598 before retreating toward the lower level. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3580, down 0.01% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (USD), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, trades near 94.30, finding some support from higher US T- bonds yields. The US benchmark Treasury yields soar 1.54% with more than 1% gains. The greenback is unfazed by the reports that US Senate leader Mitch McConnell offered Democrats s deal to raise the US debt ceiling into December to avoid a federal debt default.

Meanwhile, the upbeat economic data underpins the attractiveness of the US dollar. The US private companies added 568k workers in September against the market expectations of 428K along with reports that Washington and Beijing have agreed to hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year.

On the other hand, the British pound continues to grind lower despite the assurance from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He shrugged off Britain’s problem of empty gas stations, worker shortage and supply-side constraints while speaking at the party’s annual conference on Wednesday. The IHS Markit/ CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) declined to 52.6 in September as compared to market expectations of 54.0.

As for now, traders keep their focus on the UK Halifax House Price Index and US Initial Jobless Claims to gauge the market sentiment.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3582
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.00
Today daily open 1.3582
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3678
Daily SMA50 1.3756
Daily SMA100 1.3856
Daily SMA200 1.3845
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3636
Previous Daily Low 1.3544
Previous Weekly High 1.3729
Previous Weekly Low 1.3412
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3579
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3601
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3538
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3495
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3446
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3631
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.368
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3723

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

