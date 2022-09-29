- GBP/USD meets with a fresh supply on Thursday and erodes a major part of the previous day’s gains.
- The reaction to the BoE’s move to buy government bonds fades amid concerns about rising UK debt.
- A goodish pickup in the US bond yields revives the USD demand and contributes to the intraday slide.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's strong rally of over 175 pips and comes under renewed selling pressure on Thursday. The intraday downfall extends through the early European session and drags spot prices momentarily below the 1.0800 mark.
The overnight reaction to the Bank of England's intervention fizzles out rather quickly amid the lack of confidence in the UK government’s ability to manage the ballooning public debt. This continues to undermine the British pound, which, along with the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying, is exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
It is worth mentioning that the UK central bank announced on Wednesday that it will start buying long-dated UK government bonds to help restore orderly market conditions. The move, however, fails to ease jitters over the UK’s tax-cut plan, which could stretch Britain's finances to their limits and derail the BoE's efforts to contain sky-high inflation.
The USD, on the other hand, stalls its sharp retracement slide from a new two-decade high touched on Wednesday amid a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. Growing acceptance that the Fed will continue to hike interest rates at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation continues to act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the greenback.
The GBP/USD pair, meanwhile, erodes a major part of the previous day's gains and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day winning streak. In the absence of any relevant economic data from the UK, traders on Thursday will take cues from a speech by BoE Deputy Governor David Ramsden. Apart from this, the US macro releases would be looked upon for a fresh impetus.
The US economic docket features the release of the final Q2 GDP print and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data later during the early North American session. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members and the US bond yields, will drive the greenback demand and contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0808
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|1.089
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1341
|Daily SMA50
|1.1736
|Daily SMA100
|1.2
|Daily SMA200
|1.2616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0916
|Previous Daily Low
|1.054
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.084
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0648
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0405
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1158
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1401
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
