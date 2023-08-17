GBP/USD remains depressed amid bullish USD, hawkish BoE expectations help limit losses

- GBP/USD meets with a fresh supply on Thursday and is pressured by sustained USD buying.
- Bets for one more Fed rate hike in 2023 and a weaker risk tone underpin the safe-haven buck.
- Expectations for further policy tightening by the BoE to limit losses for the GBP and the pair.
The GBP/USD pair edges lower during the Asian session on Thursday and extends the overnight pullback from the 1.2765 area, or a multi-day peak. The downtick is exclusively sponsored by the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), though spot prices manage to hold above the 1.2700 mark in the wake of rising bets for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE).
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs to its highest level since June 12 and is supported by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook. the In fact, the minutes of the July 25-26 FOMC meeting released on Wednesday revealed that policymakers were divided over the need for more rate hikes, though continued to prioritize the battle against inflation. Moreover, the incoming stronger US macro data points to an extremely resilient economy and keeps the door open for one more 25 bps lift-off later this year.
The outlook pushes the yield in the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its highest level since 2008 and acts as a tailwind for the buck. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets turns out to be another factor that benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status and exerts some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Against the backdrop of concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China, worries about headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs fuel recession fears and weigh on investors' sentiment.
The downside for the GBP/USD pair, however, seems cushioned, at least for the time being, amid growing acceptance that the UK central bank will raise interest rates again at its next monetary policy meeting in September. The expectations were reaffirmed by stronger UK wage growth data released on Tuesday, which added to worries about long-term inflation. This, along with the upbeat UK GDP report released last week and Wednesday's slightly higher-than-expected UK CPI print, should allow the BoE to continue tightening its monetary policy.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bounce from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 1.2615 region, or the lowest level since June touched last week, has run its course. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index. This, along with the US bond yields will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2717
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2778
|Daily SMA50
|1.2781
|Daily SMA100
|1.2621
|Daily SMA200
|1.2369
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2687
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2819
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2666
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
