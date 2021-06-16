GBP/USD refreshes session tops, around 1.4100 mark post-UK inflation figures

- GBP/USD gained positive traction on Wednesday and moved further away from one-month lows.
- A subdued USD demand and hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures provided a modest lift to the pair.
- Brexit/COVID-19 woes kept a lid on any further gains ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC decision.
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops in reaction to mostly upbeat UK macro data, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 1.4100 mark.
The pair built on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.4035-30 region, or one-month lows and gained some positive traction through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A subdued US dollar demand was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair, which got an additional boost following the release of hotter-than-expected UK inflation figures.
According to the data published by the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), the headline UK CPI held steady at 0.6% MoM in May and accelerated 2.1% on a yearly basis from 1.5% YoY registered in the previous month. Excluding volatile food and energy items, the Core CPI rose 2.0% YoY during the reported month versus consensus estimates for a reading of 1.5% and 1.3% recorded in April.
Barring the immediate reaction, the GBP/USD pair, so far, lacked any strong follow-through buying. Concerns about the EU-UK stand-off on the Northern Ireland protocol and the UK government's decision to delay the final stage of easing lockdown measures acted as a headwind for the British pound. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision.
The latest monetary policy update by the Fed will be closely scrutinized for clues about a possible change in the policy outlook and if members have started the discussion to taper the current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. This will play a key role in influencing the greenback in the near-term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4094
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.4082
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4151
|Daily SMA50
|1.401
|Daily SMA100
|1.3932
|Daily SMA200
|1.3582
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4129
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4191
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4073
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.407
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4093
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4035
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.394
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4129
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4223
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, Fed’s Jerome Powell eyed
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.2100 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend. Sluggish markets prevail ahead of the Chinese data and key FOMC decision.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.41 after strong UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading near 1.41, rising after the UK reported an annual inflation rate of 2.1% in May, beating estimates and raising the chances of a BOE rate hike. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.
Gold: Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?
Gold price fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. Fed decision, Jerome Powell’s policy outlook to determine gold’s next direction.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.