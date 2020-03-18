GBP/USD refreshes session low and rebounds, back above mid-1.2000s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD failed to capitalize on its attempted recovery amid some renewed USD strength.
  • A follow-through pickup in the US bond yields assisted USD to build on the overnight gains.
  • A sustained break below 1.20 mark needed to confirm a fresh near-term bearish breakdown.

The GBP/USD pair dropped around 80 pips in the last hour and moved well within the striking distance of YTD lows set on Tuesday.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.2130 region, rather met with some fresh supply and was being weighed down by a sudden pickup in the US dollar demand.

A strong follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields assisted the greenback to build on the previous session's strong gains and exerted some fresh pressure on the major.

The greenback was further supported by its status as the global reserve currency amid fears over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and a rush to hoard cash to ride through the crisis.

On the other hand, the British pound found some support in the wake of the UK government's £330 billion stimulus package announced on Tuesday, which might help limit deeper losses.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below the overnight swing low near the key 1.20 psychological mark, before positioning for any further weakness.

In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2048
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2789
Daily SMA50 1.2933
Daily SMA100 1.2971
Daily SMA200 1.2702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2274
Previous Daily Low 1.2002
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2106
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.217
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1947
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1839
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1675
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2219
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2382
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2491

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.10 as global fiscal stimulus eyed

EUR/USD pressured below 1.10 as global fiscal stimulus eyed

EUR/USD is trading below 1.10 after Tuesday's massive sell-off and as the dollar takes a breather. Germany is open to issuing euro-bonds and the US is contemplating a $1.2 trillion package to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2050 after bouncing from six-month lows

GBP/USD trades below 1.2050 after bouncing from six-month lows

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2050, up from the nearly 1.20, the lowest since September 2019. The greenback is moving down after storming the board on Tuesday. The UK is mulling a £350 billion stimulus package.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar takes a partial breather as stimulus seems insufficient, 20% unemployment feared

Forex Today: Dollar takes a partial breather as stimulus seems insufficient, 20% unemployment feared

Asian stocks and futures on European and US stocks are down after "Turnaround Tuesday" which has seen a recovery. as fears of the coronavirus pandemic rise and markets question fiscal stimulus plans. 

Read more

Breaking: WTI Oil falls below $26, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war

Breaking: WTI Oil falls below $26, lowest since 2003, amid the coronavirus crisis, price war

WTI Crude Oil has dropped to the lowest levels since 2003, below $26 per barrel. The coronavirus crisis is weighing on prospects for demand as people refrain from flying or driving amid lockdowns and border closures. Moreover, Saudi Arabia and Russia are engaged in a price war.

Read more

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?

"The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus... and this is their new hoax" – President Donald Trump while the disease was spreading. While the Commander in Chief has eventually stepped up his game – his recent guidelines are still to be judged – it is already taking its toll. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures