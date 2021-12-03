GBP/USD refreshes daily top on dismal NFP print, struggles to find acceptance above 1.3300

- GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying near mid-1.3200s and shot to a fresh daily high in the last hour.
- Disappointing headline NFP print prompted some USD selling and provided a modest lift to the pair.
- Brexit uncertainties, hawkish Fed expectations helped limit the USD losses and capped the upside.
The GBP/USD pair shot to a fresh daily high in reaction to dismal US jobs data, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the 1.3300 mark.
Having dropped to a three-day low earlier this Friday, the GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying in the vicinity of mid-1.3200s and got an additional boost during the early North American session. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so followed the release of the closely-watched US NFP report, which showed that the economy added 210K jobs in November. This was well below consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 550K and the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 546K.
Additional details revealed that Average Hourly Earnings fell short of market expectations and led to a modest US dollar weakness, which, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the GBP/USD pair. However, the disappointment, to a larger extent, was offset by a larger than expected drop in the unemployment rate, which fell to 4.2% from 4.6% in October. Adding to this, the fact that the Fed has acknowledged a sufficient labor market recovery to permit higher interest rates helped limit any deeper losses.
On the other hand, persistent Brexit-related uncertainties continued acting as a headwind for the British pound. This was seen as another factor that kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying beyond the 200-hour SMA, currently around the 1.3320-25 region, before positioning for any further appreciating move. Next on tap will be the release of the US ISM Services PMI, which might provide some impetus to the pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3279
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3401
|Daily SMA50
|1.3556
|Daily SMA100
|1.3673
|Daily SMA200
|1.3805
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3457
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3278
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3307
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3194
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3405
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
