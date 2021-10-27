- Market sentiment is downbeat as investors weigh the Q4 economic outlook and US fiscal policy woes.
- UK’s Treasury reveals a 75 Billion pound budget, slashed taxes to pubs and restaurants.
- UK’s economy to grow 6.5% by the end of the year.
- US Durable Good Orders were better than expected but contracted.
The GBP/USD edges lower during the New York session, down 0.12%, trading at 1.3748 at the time of writing. The London fix lifted the pair as traders suddenly increased the bets on cable, jumping from 1.3720 to current levels.
Factors like month-ending flows, portfolio reshuffling, economic growth concerns, and US fiscal policy woes kept investors’ mood negative, as witnessed by US equity indices falling. Safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, and the US Dollar benefit on a flight to safe-haven flows.
During the European session, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, revealed a 75 Billion pound budget in which he slashed taxes for pubs and restaurants, cut duties on alcohol, and increased support for the nation’s poorest, he said in a statement on the Parliament.
Furthermore, UK’s economy contracted almost 10% in 2020, but it is set to grow 6.5% by the end of the year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Also, the OBR expects inflation to average 4%, double of the Bank of England’s target, which the Bank of England has been aware of, as some policymakers had expressed concerns about elevated prices.
An absent UK economic docket leaves GBP/USD traders at the dynamics and developments around the greenback. Meanwhile, in the US economic docket, Durable Good Orders for September contracted by 0.4%, less than the 1.1% expected by analysts. On the other hand, the Nondefense orders, excluding aircraft, expanded by 0.8%, higher than the 0.5% estimated.
That said, GBP/USD trader’s focus turns to the US Gross Domestic Product for the Q3, expected at 2.5%, to be unveiled on Thursday. On Friday, the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, the PCE, will be revealed. Good numbers out of those readings would be positive for the greenback.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The GBP/USD pair is in a mild-bearish trend, depicted by the daily moving averages (DMA’s) above the spot price, except for the 50-day moving average at 1.3705 that was tested early in the day.
Furthermore, Tuesday’s price action depicted a grave-stone doji indicating selling pressure mounting on the pair but failed to break below the 50-DMA at the time being.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52, aims lower, indicates the downward trend might accelerate but, a pierce of the 50-mid line is required to confirm the abovementioned.
A daily close below the 50-DMA could send GBP/USD tumbling below 1.3700. Key support levels lie ahead on the way south. The first support would be the April 12 low at 1.3669, followed by the October 12 low at 1.35.67, and then the 2021 low at 1.3411.
GBP/USD ADDITIONAL TECHNICAL LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3748
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.366
|Daily SMA50
|1.3711
|Daily SMA100
|1.3792
|Daily SMA200
|1.3851
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3829
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3757
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3709
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3785
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3666
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.381
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3856
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.