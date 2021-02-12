GBP/USD recovers early lost ground, moves back above 1.3800 mark

- GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Friday and recovered a major part of intraday losses.
- The USD pared early gains and was seen as a key factor lending some support to the major.
- A sudden pickup in the US bond yields continued to underpin the USD and capped the upside.
The GBP/USD pair managed to recover a major part of its intraday losses to multi-day lows and has now moved back above the 1.3800 round-figure mark.
Following a muted reaction to better-than-expected UK GDP report, the pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3775 region and stalled this week's corrective slide from 34-month tops. The British pound remained well supported by growing optimism that the UK's lead in terms of the coronavirus vaccination drive could facilitate an earlier easing of lockdown restrictions.
On the other hand, the US dollar trimmed a part of its intraday gains amid a modest rebound in the US equity futures. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the intraday bounce of around 35 pips. That said, a sudden pick up in the US Treasury bond yields continued underpinning the buck and kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair, at least for now.
The US bond market continued to react strongly to prospects for the passage of the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders again start positioning for an extension of the GBP/USD's pair recent strong positive move witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
Market participants now look forward to Friday's only US data, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for February. The data, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. This should assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3805
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3699
|Daily SMA50
|1.3583
|Daily SMA100
|1.3338
|Daily SMA200
|1.3034
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.386
|Previous Daily Low
|1.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3823
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3766
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.385
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.38, shrugs off upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3800 despite the upbeat UK Q4 GDP data. Although the US dollar’s rebound could be behind the cable’s weakness, the EU-UK jitters over the NI border and fears of extended lockdown in the UK continue to weigh.
Bitcoin price is about to explode beyond $100,000, suggests on-chain metric
Bitcoin is likely to rally to levels above $100,000 if history repeats with the market cap-to-thermocap ratio. The Canadian securities regulator leads the way by approving the first North American BTC ETF product.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, awaits fresh cues
EUR/USD trades above 1.2100, trapped in a narrow range, as the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains. While the upside has been capped around 1.2150, the bears have failed to push the pair below 1.2110, as markets await fresh catalysts.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near multi-day lows, around $1815 region
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor weighing on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a further decline, even below the $1800 mark.
US Dollar Index: Solid support aligns at 90.00
The weekly decline in DXY decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.