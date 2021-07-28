GBP/USD reclaims 1.3900 mark post-Powell comments, softer USD

GBP/USD continues to move higher consecutively for the past three sessions.

US dollar remains persistently below 92.50 after Fed’s dovish stance.

The sterling holds the ground on a remarkable drop in COVID-19 cases.

GBP/USD refreshes daily high in the Asian trading session Thursday. The pair extends the previous two day’s gains and recoups the 1.3900 mark.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3908, up 0.07% for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades below 92.50, with 0.17 losses. Investors ditched the greenback after Fed left the key rates unchanged to record low and the pace of bond-buying in its latest monetary policy.

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the US economy remained far from the dual mandates of stable prices and maximum employment, despite substantial further progress. The comments weighed on the prospects of the US dollar

On the other hand, the sterling gains ground after the reports surfaced that cases of COVID-19 in Britain have dropped for the sixth straight day.

Meantime, the EU pauses legal action against the UK over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol.

As for now, investors await the US Gross Domestic Data (GDP), Initial Jobless Claims, and Personal Consumption Expenditure Prices to take fresh trading impetus.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3906 Today Daily Change 0.0027 Today Daily Change % 0.19 Today daily open 1.3879 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3797 Daily SMA50 1.3961 Daily SMA100 1.3924 Daily SMA200 1.3723 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3894 Previous Daily Low 1.3767 Previous Weekly High 1.3787 Previous Weekly Low 1.3572 Previous Monthly High 1.4249 Previous Monthly Low 1.3787 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3846 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3816 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3799 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3719 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3672 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3927 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3974 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4054



