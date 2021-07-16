GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from one-week lows, climbs back closer to mid-1.3800s

- GBP/USD witnessed some intraday selling on Friday and dropped to fresh weekly lows.
- COVID-19 jitters acted as a headwind for the sterling and exerted downward pressure.
- Bulls showed some resilience below the 1.3800 mark amid a subdued USD demand.
- Rebounding US bond yields might underpin the USD and cap gains ahead of US data.
The GBP/USD pair slipped below the 1.3800 mark, or fresh weekly lows during the early European session, albeit quickly recovered back closer to the top end of its daily trading range.
The pair witnessed some intraday selling on the last trading day of the week and extended this week’s retracement slide from levels beyond the 1.3900 mark. The overnight hawkish comments by the Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders were overshadowed by concerns about a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the UK. This, in turn, acted as a headwind for the British pound and exerted pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
On the other hand, a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US dollar. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed will tighten its policy sooner than anticipated further underpinned the greenback. The was seen as another factor that contributed to the intraday decline. The GBP/USD pair, however, showed some resilience below the 1.3800 mark and quickly recovered around 40 pips in the last hour.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. The US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3833
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3856
|Daily SMA50
|1.4016
|Daily SMA100
|1.3937
|Daily SMA200
|1.3692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3899
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3805
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3908
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3742
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3863
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3938
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3977
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1800, focus on EU, US consumer-centric data
EUR/USD pares intraday losses while defending the 1.1800 level amid improving market mood. The US dollar struggles to cheer Treasury yields rebound, coronavirus concerns. Eurozone CPI, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment will hold the key.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.38 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3850, quickly recovering from a dip under 1.38. Investors await US retail sales and consumer sentiment. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.