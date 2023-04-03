GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from one-week low, rallies back closer to mid-1.2300s

- GBP/USD reverses an intraday slide to a one-week low amid the emergence of some USD selling.
- A generally positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven buck and lends some support to the pair.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the Fed and the BoE warrant caution before placing directional bets.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying buying near the 1.2275 area, or a one-week low touched earlier this Monday and builds on its intraday ascent through the first half of the European session. Spot prices climb to a fresh daily high, around the 1.2335-1.2340 region in the last hour and for now, seem to have stalled the retracement slide from over a two-month high set on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) surrenders its intraday gains to a one-week high and turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the GBP/USD pair. The prevalent risk-on mood - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - is seen weighing on traditional safe-haven assets, including the Greenback. Apart from this, the prospects for additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) underpins the British Pound and contributes to the pair's goodish intraday rally of around 65 pips.
It is worth recalling that BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last week that interest rates may have to move higher if there were signs of persistent inflationary pressure. Adding to this, the final UK GDP print released on Friday showed that the economy expanded by 0.1% in Q4 and avoided a technical recession, reaffirming hawkish BoE expectations. The Federal Reserve (Fed), meanwhile, is also anticipated to stick to its inflation-fighting rate hikes amid worries that rising energy prices will push inflation higher.
In fact, the current market pricing indicates around a 60% chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC monetary policy meeting in May. This is reinforced by a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which could help limit the downside for the USD and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of key US macro data scheduled at the beginning of a new month, warranting caution before positioning for further gains.
This week's rather busy US economic docket kicks off with the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI later during the early North American session on Monday. This will be followed by JOLTS Job Openings on Tuesday, the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI on Wednesday, and the crucial US monthly employment report - popularly known as NFP - on Friday. The latter will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2338
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2163
|Daily SMA50
|1.2149
|Daily SMA100
|1.213
|Daily SMA200
|1.1895
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2424
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2324
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2219
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2201
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2399
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
