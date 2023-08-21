- GBP/USD rises 0.22% as market sentiment remains upbeat, with NVIDIA earnings and BoE rate hike prospects in focus.
- Interest rate differential between the US and UK narrows, potentially pushing GBP/USD towards the YTD high of 1.3147.
- Technicals indicate resistance at the 50-DMA of 1.2791; a breach could target 1.2995, while support lies at 1.2700 and 1.2620.
GBP/USD erases last Friday’s losses and climbs above the 1.2750 figure though it remains trading subdued amidst the lack of catalyst involving the Sterling (GBP) and the US Dollar (USD). US Treasury bond yields rise, but the US Dollar (USD) is pressured ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2760, registering gains of 0.22%.
Sterling gains traction ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium, with eyes set on the 1.3000 milestone
In the meantime, market players’ mood remains positive, as earnings from the chipmaker NVIDIA are set for release on Wednesday. Hence, high beta currencies like the GBP post gains propelled by sentiment and expectations for further tightening by the Bank of England (BoE), with traders pricing in a 25 bps rate hike, to 5.50%.
Therefore, the interest rate differential between the US and the UK will close, and with the BoE ready to raise rates at least twice, towards the 5.75% area, the GBP/USD could resume its uptrend and challenge the 1.3000 figure ahead of testing the year-to-date (YTD) high at 1.3147.
In the week ahead, the UK economic docket will feature the CBI Industrial Trend Orders, S&P Global PMIs, and the GfK Consumer Confidence. On the US front, the agenda will feature Fed speakers, housing data, S&P Global PMIs, Durable Good Orders, unemployment claims, and the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD price action remains neutral to downward biased, capped by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2791, a barrier that keeps the pair from reaching the 1.2800 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the July 27 daily high at 1.2995. Conversely, if GBP/USD sellers drag the spot price below 1.2700, the pair could test the August 3 daily low of 1.2620 before dipping towards the 200-DMA at 1.2382.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2764
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2766
|Daily SMA50
|1.2788
|Daily SMA100
|1.2628
|Daily SMA200
|1.2379
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2689
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers from sub-0.6400 as USD demand recedes Premium
AUD/USD trimmed modest losses and trades around 0.6410 by the end of the American session. Wall Street trading mixed and off early lows provides support to the Aussie. Eyes remain on China.
EUR/USD unconvinced bulls losing the battle around 1.0900 Premium
EUR/USD traded uneventfully around the 1.0900 mark on Monday, lacking follow-through. Upward pressure in government bond yields limited the US Dollar decline in a dull start to the week with investors awaiting Jackson Hole.
Gold: XAU/USD consolidates losses ahead of first-tier events Premium
Spot Gold bottomed at $1,884.77 on Monday, its lowest since mid-March. XAU/USD recovered throughout the first half of the day on easing US Dollar demand but lost its positive momentum and trades flat for the day around the $1,890 mark.
Binance Coin kickstarts its 35% crash liquidating BNB bridge hacker’s position on Venus Protocol
Binance Coin price has produced a weekly candlestick close below the key support level at $221. This development has two major ramifications. The first being that a breakdown of $221 barrier confirms the start of a downtrend for BNB.
Downside risks on the rise - scenarios for Chinese growth
As we wrote about in China holiday wrap-up – part three: risks of a financial crisis resurface, 14 August, financial stress has increased lately with another major developer, Country Garden, at brink of default and contagion to the shadow banking system increasingly visible.