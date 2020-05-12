GBP/USD ready to bounce? Strong support is near – Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has been on the back foot amid a risk-off mood and concerns about the UK government's handling of loosening the lockdown. How it cable positioned on the charts?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that strong supports awaits at 1.2291, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-week Support 1, the PP one-month S1, and the Bollinger Band 4h-Lower.
If GBP/USD loses that line, the next cushion is at 1.2170, which is the meeting point of the previous monthly low and the PP one-week S2.
Some resistance is at 1.2323, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Simple Moving Average 5-1h, Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, and the SMA 5-4h.
The next cap is 1.2355, which is a juncture including the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, the BB 15min-Upper, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the SMA 100-15m, and the BB 1h-Upper.
Further up, the next target is 1.2438, which is where the BB one-day Middle, the SMA 10-one-day, and the previous daily high.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues
AUD/USD extends two-day losing streak, consolidates losses above 0.6450. Risk-tone remains heavy amid trade war, fears of the virus outbreak. Aussie Treasurer said to update the economic outlook in June before testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom
USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top. Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war. BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.
More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets tonight and the big question is whether or not they will ease. On April 20th, RBNZ Governor Orr said negative rates are not ruled out and they will be thinking about additional stimulus in May.
WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00
WTI Futures on NYMEX paid a little heed to price-positive API data while declining to $25.30, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Even so, the black gold marks 4.97% gains on a day as Asian markets open for Wednesday.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710
For the second straight day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is having a difficult time setting a near-term direction. After dropping to a daily low of $1,693 during the Asian session, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose steadily but failed to hold above $1,710.