- A combination of factors prompted aggressive short-covering around GBP/USD on Tuesday.
- The British pound drew support from better-than-expected domestic employment figures.
- A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- Investors now eye the US Retail Sales for a fresh impetus ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s remarks.
The GBP/USD pair added to its strong intraday gains and shot to a nearly two-week high, around the 1.2480 region during the first half of the European session.
The British pound strengthened across the board on Tuesday after the UK Office for National Statistics reported that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits dropped by 56.9K in April. This was well below expectations for a fall by 38.8 and the 46.9K decline reported in the previous month. Adding to this, the ILO Unemployment Rate in the UK edged lower to 3.7% in three months to March from 3.8% prior.
Apart from this, the ongoing US dollar profit-taking slide from a two-decade high assisted the GBP/USD pair to build on its recent bounce from the 1.2155 region, or the lowest level since September 2020. Spot prices gained traction for the third successive day, taking along some short-term trading stops placed around the 1.2400 round-figure mark. The subsequent strength might have already set the stage for additional near-term gains.
That said, the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol could act as a headwind for sterling. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will set out how the government plans to change the rules on goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland and how it could override parts of the Brexit deal. Apart from this, the Bank of England's warning that the UK economy will slide into recession this year might cap gains for the GBP/USD pair.
Traders might also be reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US macro data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance later this Tuesday. The US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures. Meanwhile, Powell's remarks will be scrutinized for clues about the possibility of a 75 bps rate hike in June, which will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2476
|Today Daily Change
|0.0157
|Today Daily Change %
|1.27
|Today daily open
|1.2319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2542
|Daily SMA50
|1.288
|Daily SMA100
|1.3198
|Daily SMA200
|1.3389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.233
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2217
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2406
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2155
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2287
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.226
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2247
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2135
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.236
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2473
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
