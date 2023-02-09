GBP/USD rallies to fresh weekly high, eyes mid-1.2100s amid notable USD supply

- GBP/USD gains traction for the third straight day and climbs to a fresh weekly high.
- A combination of factors undermines the USD and remains supportive of the move.
- Technical buying above the 1.2100 mark also contributes to the strong intraday rally.
The GBP/USD pair builds in this week's bounce from the vicinity of mid-1.1900s, representing the very important 200-day SMA and gains traction for the third successive day on Thursday. The buying interest picks up pace during the first half of the European session and lifts spot prices to a fresh weekly high, around the 1.2135 region in the last hour.
The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on its post-NFP rally and retreats sharply from a one-month top, which, in turn, pushes the GBP/USD pair higher. The uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path exerts some downward pressure on the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment, is seen undermining the safe-haven buck.
Apart from this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered above the 1.2100 mark seem to contribute to the GBP/USD pair's intraday positive move. That said, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed should help limit the downside for the greenback and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair, at least for the time being.
It is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged on Tuesday that rates might need to move higher than expected if the economy remains strong. A slew of FOMC members echoed Powell's hawkish view that additional rate hikes were likely warranted to fully gain control of inflation. This, along with looming recession fears, should lend support to the safe-haven USD.
Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) is nearing the end of the current rate-hiking cycle might contribute to capping the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the UK central bank removed the phrase that they would "respond forcefully, as necessary". This suggests that the BoE was becoming increasingly unsure as to whether further policy tightening is warranted.
Hence, it remains to be seen if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the momentum or meets with a fresh supply at higher levels. Market participants now look to the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data for some impetus. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2132
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1.2068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2193
|Daily SMA100
|1.1824
|Daily SMA200
|1.1948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.211
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2418
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2082
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2064
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2033
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1998
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1959
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2145
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.218
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rebound toward 1.0800 on broad US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and extended its daily rally toward 1.0800 on Thursday. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is weighing on the US Dollar and providing a boost to the pair ahead of mid-tier data releases from the US.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.2150
GBP/USD has continued to stretch higher and touched a fresh six-day high above 1.2150 on Thursday. BOE policymakers' cautious comments on the inflation outlook and the risk-positive market environment helps the pair keep its footing.
Gold prints four-day winning streak below $1,900 on Fed, China catalysts
Gold price grinds higher at around $1,880 amid a sluggish session. Market’s reassessment of hawkish Fed talks, China-inspired risk-on mood favor XAU/USD bulls. A light calendar could challenge the Gold price inside a short-term trading range.
Coinbase CEO warns the SEC may consider Ethereum a security
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong told his 1.1 million followers that they’re hearing rumors that US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), may consider Ethereum a security.
Corporate America is panicking
As expected, the reality of what the Fed Chairman has been consistently been saying, began to sink in. It was a fantastic re-run of the FOMC decision when Powell spoke two days ago.