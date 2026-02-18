TRENDING:
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Tests Symmetrical Triangle breakdown near 1.3580

  • GBP/USD trades broadly calm to near 1.3570 after the release of the UK CPI data for January.
  • The UK’s headline and core CPI grew moderately by 3% and 3.1% Year-on-Year (YoY), respectively.
  • The US Dollar gains ahead of the FOMC Minutes release.
Sagar Dua

The GBP/USD pair trades flat at around 1.3570 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair flattens while the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.16%-0.04%0.31%0.12%0.15%0.73%0.21%
EUR-0.16%-0.20%0.13%-0.03%0.00%0.58%0.05%
GBP0.04%0.20%0.31%0.16%0.20%0.78%0.23%
JPY-0.31%-0.13%-0.31%-0.17%-0.13%0.44%-0.10%
CAD-0.12%0.03%-0.16%0.17%0.04%0.61%0.07%
AUD-0.15%-0.00%-0.20%0.13%-0.04%0.58%0.03%
NZD-0.73%-0.58%-0.78%-0.44%-0.61%-0.58%-0.55%
CHF-0.21%-0.05%-0.23%0.10%-0.07%-0.03%0.55%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

However, the outlook of the British currency has become uncertain as the data has shown that inflationary pressures have cooled down at an expected pace. The UK’s headline inflation has come in lower at 3% Year-on-Year (YoY) from 3.4% in December. In the same period, the core CPI growth cooled down to 3.1%.

Soft UK CPI data is expected to strengthen market speculation that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting in March.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades higher ahead of the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January policy meeting at 19:00 GMT.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% higher to near 97.30.

GBP/USD technical analysis

GBP/USD trades almost flat at around 1.3570 as of writing. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes lower and stands at 1.3591, keeping the near-term bias pressured.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 44 sits below the 50 midline, pointing to subdued momentum despite a tentative uptick.

Overall, the outlook of the pair appears bearish as it struggles to return above the lower border of the Symmetrical Triangle post the breakdown. Looking down, Cable could extend its decline towards the January 22 low around 1.3400 if it breaks below Tuesday's low of 1.3500.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

Consumer Price Index (YoY)

The United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, is a measure of consumer price inflation – the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall – produced to international standards. It is the inflation measure used in the government’s target. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Last release: Wed Feb 18, 2026 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 3%

Consensus: 3%

Previous: 3.4%

Source: Office for National Statistics

The Bank of England is tasked with keeping inflation, as measured by the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) at around 2%, giving the monthly release its importance. An increase in inflation implies a quicker and sooner increase of interest rates or the reduction of bond-buying by the BOE, which means squeezing the supply of pounds. Conversely, a drop in the pace of price rises indicates looser monetary policy. A higher-than-expected result tends to be GBP bullish.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1850 ahead of FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1850 in the European session on Wednesday, pressured by renewed US Dollar demand and reports that ECB President Lagarde will step down before the end of her term. Traders now look forward to the Minutes of the Fed's January monetary policy meeting for fresh signals on future rate cuts. 

GBP/USD defends 1.3550 after UK inflation data

GBP/USD is holding above 1.3550 in Wednesday's European morning, little changed following the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. The UK inflation eased as expected in January, reaffirming bets for a March BoE interest rate cut, especially after Tuesday's weak employment report. 

Gold retains bullish bias amid Fed rate cut bets, ahead of Fed Minutes

Gold sticks to modest intraday gains through the early European session, reversing a major part of the previous day's heavy losses of more than 2%, to the $4,843-4,842 region or a nearly two-week low. That said, the fundamental backdrop warrants caution for bulls ahead of the FOMC Minutes, which will look for more cues about the US Federal Reserve's rate-cut path. 

Pi Network rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network is trading above $0.1900 at press time on Wednesday, extending the weekly gains by nearly 8% so far. The steady recovery is supported by a short-term pause in mainnet migration, which reduces pressure on the PI token supply for Centralized Exchanges. The technical outlook focuses on the $0.1919 resistance as bullish momentum increases.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple face downside risk as bears regain control

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple remain under pressure on Wednesday, with the broader trend still sideways. BTC is edging below $68,000, nearing the lower consolidating boundary, while ETH and XRP also declined slightly, approaching their key supports.

