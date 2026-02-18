GBP/USD Price Forecast: Tests Symmetrical Triangle breakdown near 1.3580

The GBP/USD pair trades flat at around 1.3570 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair flattens while the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January.

However, the outlook of the British currency has become uncertain as the data has shown that inflationary pressures have cooled down at an expected pace. The UK’s headline inflation has come in lower at 3% Year-on-Year (YoY) from 3.4% in December. In the same period, the core CPI growth cooled down to 3.1%.

Soft UK CPI data is expected to strengthen market speculation that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy meeting in March.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades higher ahead of the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January policy meeting at 19:00 GMT.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% higher to near 97.30.

GBP/USD technical analysis

GBP/USD trades almost flat at around 1.3570 as of writing. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes lower and stands at 1.3591, keeping the near-term bias pressured.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 44 sits below the 50 midline, pointing to subdued momentum despite a tentative uptick.

Overall, the outlook of the pair appears bearish as it struggles to return above the lower border of the Symmetrical Triangle post the breakdown. Looking down, Cable could extend its decline towards the January 22 low around 1.3400 if it breaks below Tuesday's low of 1.3500.

