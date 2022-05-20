- GBP/USD edged higher on the last day of the week, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.
- The recent range-bound price action points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move.
- Bulls need to conquer the 1.2500 mark before positioning for an extension of the recent recovery.
The GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Friday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and remained below the 1.2500 psychological mark through the early North American session.
Better-than-expected UK macro data turned out to be a key factor that provided modest lift to the British pound, though stagflation fears and Brexit woes acted as a headwind. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair.
Looking at the broader picture, spot prices have been oscillating in a broader trading range held over the past four trading sessions. This points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair and warrants caution amid mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts.
Oscillators on hourly charts are holding in the positive territory but are yet to confirm a bullish bias on the daily chart. Moreover, the GBP/USD pair, so far, has struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2500 mark, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.3090-1.2156 fall.
This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying beyond the aforementioned barrier before placing aggressive bullish bets. The GBP/USD pair might then climb to the 1.2570-1.2575 region en-route the 1.2600 round figure and the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2630-1.2635 zone.
On the flip side, the daily swing low, around the 1.2440-1.2435 area, should now protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2400 mark. This is followed by support near the 1.2380-1.2375 region, or the 23.6% Fibo. level, which if broken will shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders.
The next relevant support is pegged near the lower boundary of a multi-day-old trading range, around the 1.2330 region. A convincing break through the latter would make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to weakening further below the 1.2300 handle, towards testing the 1.2270-1.2260 support zone.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2477
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2466
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2453
|Daily SMA50
|1.2839
|Daily SMA100
|1.3167
|Daily SMA200
|1.3368
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2525
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2337
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2406
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2155
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2453
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2409
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2174
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2736
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0550 as dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its traction in the American session and retreated to the 1.0550 area. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the dollar is staging a rebound with the US Dollar Index rising above 103.00 and forcing the pair to edge lower.
GBP/USD consolidates its weekly gains below 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday with the dollar staying resilient against its rivals. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to snap a four-week losing streak.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,840
Gold came under modest bearish pressure in the American session on Friday and dropped below $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays quiet above 2.8%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses ahead of the weekend.
Bitcoin price will bounce to $36,000, but what happens next will leave you shocked
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next. Does the possibility for a cat bounce make sense?
PANW shows bullish reversal chart pattern after earnings beat
PANW stock benefits from continued strong revenue growth. Palo Alto Networks now nearly services half of the Global 2000. PANW stock is showing a bullish reversal pattern on its daily chart.