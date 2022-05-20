  • GBP/USD edged higher on the last day of the week, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.
  • The recent range-bound price action points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move.
  • Bulls need to conquer the 1.2500 mark before positioning for an extension of the recent recovery.

The GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Friday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and remained below the 1.2500 psychological mark through the early North American session.

Better-than-expected UK macro data turned out to be a key factor that provided modest lift to the British pound, though stagflation fears and Brexit woes acted as a headwind. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair.

Looking at the broader picture, spot prices have been oscillating in a broader trading range held over the past four trading sessions. This points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair and warrants caution amid mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts.

Oscillators on hourly charts are holding in the positive territory but are yet to confirm a bullish bias on the daily chart. Moreover, the GBP/USD pair, so far, has struggled to find acceptance above the 1.2500 mark, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.3090-1.2156 fall.

This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying beyond the aforementioned barrier before placing aggressive bullish bets. The GBP/USD pair might then climb to the 1.2570-1.2575 region en-route the 1.2600 round figure and the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2630-1.2635 zone.

On the flip side, the daily swing low, around the 1.2440-1.2435 area, should now protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2400 mark. This is followed by support near the 1.2380-1.2375 region, or the 23.6% Fibo. level, which if broken will shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders.

The next relevant support is pegged near the lower boundary of a multi-day-old trading range, around the 1.2330 region. A convincing break through the latter would make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to weakening further below the 1.2300 handle, towards testing the 1.2270-1.2260 support zone.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Key levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2477
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.2466
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2453
Daily SMA50 1.2839
Daily SMA100 1.3167
Daily SMA200 1.3368
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2525
Previous Daily Low 1.2337
Previous Weekly High 1.2406
Previous Weekly Low 1.2155
Previous Monthly High 1.3167
Previous Monthly Low 1.2411
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2453
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2409
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2361
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2256
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2174
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2548
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2736

 

 

