GBP/USD Price Analysis: Upside needs validation above the descending trendline near 1.3780

- GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday in the Asian trading hours.
- The pair faces strong resistance near the 1.3770-1.3780 zone below the bearish slopping line.
- MACD signals upside momentum with the underlying bullish sentiment.
GBP/USD trades on a higher note on Tuesday. The pair opened lower but swiftly recovered to claim 1.3750, where it currently hovers.
GBP/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the GBP/USD pair has been in the continuous downward trend since the high made on July 30 at 1.3983. The descending trendline from the mentioned level act as a strong barrier for GBP/USD. The spot trades above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3716 makes bulls hopeful of some recovery.
If the pair sustains the intraday high along with the break of the bearish slopping line that would mean GBP/USD bulls can test the psychological 1.3800 mark. A successful break of the 100-day SMA at 1.3812 could pave way for the 1.3850 horizontal resistance level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD could bring some upside momentum for the spot. The bulls would approach the psychological 1.3900 level in that case.
Alternatively, a daily close below the 50-day SMA at 1.3714 would result in the continuation of the prevailing trend with the first downside target at Friday’s low of 1.3667 followed by the 1.3555 horizontal support zone.
Next, the bears would not mind to takeout the 1.3500 horizontal support level.
GBP/USD additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3758
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3621
|Daily SMA50
|1.3716
|Daily SMA100
|1.3815
|Daily SMA200
|1.3847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3709
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3773
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3568
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3731
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.379
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
