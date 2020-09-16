GBP/USD Price Analysis: Testing strong resistance area, bears waiting to fade

GBP/USD has reached a key level of resistance structure.

The distribution perceived as the next thing to come from GBP could lead to a 4HR swing trading opportunity.

GBP/USD is testing a strong resistance area which gives rise to a potential high probability shorting opportunity as follows:

The price action has been monitored since the following article was published:

as expected, as evidently illustrated below in the previous charts, cable was expected to climb to test the resistance:

As can be observed, all is going to plan and we now need to see bearish conditions as the price is rejected at the current resistance area:

The market still has some leg work to do, but this a pair that can go on the watchlist and the downside fits the bearish Brexit narrative well.

Similarly, stubbornly long CFTC positioning highlights downside risks and the recent rise of no-deal Brexit probability bodes ill for the rather complacent sterling.

Compared to previous risks of a hard Brexit, GBP positing in at surprisingly high levels.

Then, when looking to the DXY for further confirmation, there is a bullish technical picture there as well: