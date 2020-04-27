GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seven-week-old resistance trendline in focus

- GBP/USD gradually recovers to a short-term key resistance line.
- Sustained trading beyond 200-bar SMA, bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside filters.
While extending its early-week recovery, though modestly, GBP/USD makes rounds to 1.2430 during the early Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair nears a downward sloping trend line since March 09 amid bullish MACD signals.
Additionally, the pair’s sustained trading beyond 200-bar SMA and a week-old rising trend line also keep the buyers hopeful.
As a result, the short-term resistance trend line, currently near 1.2460, is on the bulls’ radars ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month downside.
Should the quote manage to successfully cross the 1.2520 Fibonacci retracement level, it can question the monthly high surrounding 1.2650 during the further upside.
Alternatively, the immediate rising support line, near 1.2330, and 200-bar SMA close to 1.2310/05, seem to restrict the pair’s nearby downside ahead of the monthly bottom surrounding 1.2165.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2427
|Today Daily Change
|55 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|1.2372
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2406
|Daily SMA50
|1.2489
|Daily SMA100
|1.278
|Daily SMA200
|1.2653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2377
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2298
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2503
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2247
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2242
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2479
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays above 0.6400, near multi-week high, as risk-on sentiment continues
AUD/USD remains on the front foot near the multi-week high. Expectations of easing lockdowns in Australia, New Zealand and many other developed economies seem to favor the latest upbeat sentiment.
USD/JPY retraces post-BOJ losses to above 107.00
USD/JPY remains choppy inside the immediate symmetrical triangle. BOJ’s unlimited QE, downbeat forecasts failed to please the JPY bears. Fed undertakes another targeted measure to combat the liquidity.
EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week
This is a big week for the US dollar and euro. There are monetary policy meetings by Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank along with first quarter GDP numbers scheduled for release. The first look at Q1 GDP is always more market moving than later reports.
WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns
After posting strong recovery gains in the second half of the previous week, crude oil prices started the new week on the back foot amid concerns over global oil storage capacity reaching its limits.
Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720
The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last week and registered its highest weekly close since September of 2012 at $1,729. With the market sentiment turning positive on Monday, the precious metal struggled to preserve its strength and the pair staged a technical correction.