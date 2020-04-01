GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers look for entry below 1.2355

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD registers modest gains inside a short-term ascending triangle.
  • 100-HMA adds strength to the triangle’s support.
  • 1.2485/90 acts as an additional upside barrier.

Despite recently declining from 1.2400 to 1.2380, GBP/USD remains inside a short-term ascending triangle formation amid the Asian session on Thursday. The repeated failures to cross 1.2485/90 resistance area, including March 12 low and March 27 high, portrays the Cable pair’s weakness. Even so, the triangle support and 100-HMA restrict the pair’s immediate declines.

Should there be a clear break below 1.2355 key support confluence, March 27 low near 1.2145, followed by 1.2125, will quickly appear on the bears’ radar.

During the pair’s additional weakness past-1.2125, 200-HMA near 1.2055 and 1.2000 will be the key to watch.

Alternatively, 1.2425 can act as the immediate resistance line to question the buyers in a case of the quote’s pullback, a break of which will extend recovery moves towards the triangle’s upper line, currently close to 1.2465.

If at all the bulls manage to cross 1.2465, they can again confront 1.2485/90 area that holds the gate for the pair’s rise towards 200-day SMA, at 1.2665 now, on the daily chart.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2382
Today Daily Change -35 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.28%
Today daily open 1.2417
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2314
Daily SMA50 1.2713
Daily SMA100 1.2878
Daily SMA200 1.2667
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2471
Previous Daily Low 1.2244
Previous Weekly High 1.2486
Previous Weekly Low 1.1447
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2331
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2283
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.215
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2056
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2511
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2738

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6100 as markets stay defensive

AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6100 as markets stay defensive

AUD/USD fails to cheer better than forecast activity numbers from home and China. Globally rising coronavirus cases, extended lockdowns in Europe and grim words from key policymakers favor risk-off. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY seesaws around 107.00 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

USD/JPY seesaws around 107.00 amid coronavirus-led risk-off

USD/JPY remains on the back foot amid the early Thursday morning in Asia. The Japanese yen benefits from its safe-haven allure while being the only major to gain versus the US dollar during the current tough time.

USD/JPY News

Dollar Shrugs Off ISM & ADP in Fear of Ugly Jobless Claims

Dollar Shrugs Off ISM & ADP in Fear of Ugly Jobless Claims

If the first day of April is a taste of what's to come, it will be a very rocky second quarter. After falling more than 24% between January and March, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged opened down more than -700 points. 

Read more

WTI pierces $21.00 as US fuels hopes of supply disturbance/control

WTI pierces $21.00 as US fuels hopes of supply disturbance/control

While extending its recovery moves from the previous day, WTI clears the $21.00 mark, with a high of $21.20, while taking rounds to $21.10 during Thursday’s Asian session. The US leader expects Russia-Saudi Arabia “to work it out.”

Oil News

Gold: USD 1600 is the major pivot level but is the retracement over?

Gold: USD 1600 is the major pivot level but is the retracement over?

Gold has been pulling back up since the recent low on March 16th. It's amazing to think that in these uncertain times the price fell to hit a low to USD 1451.32.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures