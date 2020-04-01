GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers look for entry below 1.2355

- GBP/USD registers modest gains inside a short-term ascending triangle.
- 100-HMA adds strength to the triangle’s support.
- 1.2485/90 acts as an additional upside barrier.
Despite recently declining from 1.2400 to 1.2380, GBP/USD remains inside a short-term ascending triangle formation amid the Asian session on Thursday. The repeated failures to cross 1.2485/90 resistance area, including March 12 low and March 27 high, portrays the Cable pair’s weakness. Even so, the triangle support and 100-HMA restrict the pair’s immediate declines.
Should there be a clear break below 1.2355 key support confluence, March 27 low near 1.2145, followed by 1.2125, will quickly appear on the bears’ radar.
During the pair’s additional weakness past-1.2125, 200-HMA near 1.2055 and 1.2000 will be the key to watch.
Alternatively, 1.2425 can act as the immediate resistance line to question the buyers in a case of the quote’s pullback, a break of which will extend recovery moves towards the triangle’s upper line, currently close to 1.2465.
If at all the bulls manage to cross 1.2465, they can again confront 1.2485/90 area that holds the gate for the pair’s rise towards 200-day SMA, at 1.2665 now, on the daily chart.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2382
|Today Daily Change
|-35 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|1.2417
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2314
|Daily SMA50
|1.2713
|Daily SMA100
|1.2878
|Daily SMA200
|1.2667
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2471
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2244
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2486
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1447
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3201
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2384
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2331
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2283
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.215
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2511
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2738
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
