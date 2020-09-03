- GBP/USD remained depressed for the second straight session and retreated further from YTD tops.
- The set-up seems to have shifted in favour of bears and supports prospects for additional weakness.
- Any attempted positive move might confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.3360 region.
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and slipped below a previous strong resistance breakpoint-turned-support, around the 1.3265-60 area.
The mentioned region coincided with 200-hour SMA and a subsequent weakness will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. This, in turn, will pave the way for an extension of this week's corrective slide from the 1.3480 region, or YTD tops.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for additional weakness. However, oscillators on the daily chart – through have corrected from higher levels – are still holding in the bullish territory.
Mixed indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive bearish traders and positioning for any further depreciating move. That said, some follow-through selling might still turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 1.3200 mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3300 mark now becomes immediate strong resistance. Any subsequent positive move could get extended but seems more likely to run out of the steam and remain capped near the 1.3355-60 horizontal zone.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3265
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0086
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64
|Today daily open
|1.3351
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3166
|Daily SMA50
|1.2876
|Daily SMA100
|1.2648
|Daily SMA200
|1.2736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3402
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3284
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3357
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3329
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3357
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3408
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3527
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
