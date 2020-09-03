GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable to slide back towards 1.3200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD remained depressed for the second straight session and retreated further from YTD tops.
  • The set-up seems to have shifted in favour of bears and supports prospects for additional weakness.
  • Any attempted positive move might confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.3360 region.

The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and slipped below a previous strong resistance breakpoint-turned-support, around the 1.3265-60 area.

The mentioned region coincided with 200-hour SMA and a subsequent weakness will shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders. This, in turn, will pave the way for an extension of this week's corrective slide from the 1.3480 region, or YTD tops.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining negative traction and support prospects for additional weakness. However, oscillators on the daily chart – through have corrected from higher levels – are still holding in the bullish territory.

Mixed indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive bearish traders and positioning for any further depreciating move. That said, some follow-through selling might still turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 1.3200 mark.

On the flip side, the 1.3300 mark now becomes immediate strong resistance. Any subsequent positive move could get extended but seems more likely to run out of the steam and remain capped near the 1.3355-60 horizontal zone.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3265
Today Daily Change -0.0086
Today Daily Change % -0.64
Today daily open 1.3351
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3166
Daily SMA50 1.2876
Daily SMA100 1.2648
Daily SMA200 1.2736
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3402
Previous Daily Low 1.3284
Previous Weekly High 1.3357
Previous Weekly Low 1.3054
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3329
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3357
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3289
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.317
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3408
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3465
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3527

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1850, shrugging off upbeat US data

EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1850, shrugging off upbeat US data

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, shrugging off the encouraging drop in US jobless claims and the upbeat ISM Services PMI. Tension is mounting ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data is awaited. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bears flirt with a short-term ascending trend-line support

XAU/USD bears flirt with a short-term ascending trend-line support

Gold extended this week’s retracement slide and remained depressed for the second straight day. The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bears and supports prospects for further weakness.

Gold News

Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas

Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas

Bithumb legal problems activate necessary sales in the face of accumulated overbought. Market sentiment remains high and is on a downward path. Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests an increase in BTC's market share in the mid-term.

Read more

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures